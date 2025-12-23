Former Nigeria international Ogenyi Onazi has sent a warning to coach Eric Chelle ahead of the 2025 AFCON

The Super Eagles will face the Taifa Stars of Tanzania in their opening match later today, December 23

The former Lazio midfielder also offered strong advice to the Super Eagles players as they pursue Nigeria’s fourth AFCON title

Former El Kanemi Warriors star Ogenyi Onazi has cautioned Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

Nigeria will face the Taifa Stars of Tanzania in their Group C opener in Fes later today, December 23.

The Super Eagles legend warned that Tanzania could frustrate the West African giants into making costly errors during the encounter.

Former Super Eagles star Ogenyi Onazi during the international friendly match between Poland and Nigeria at Wroclaw Stadium in Wroclaw, Poland. Photo by: Andrew Surma/NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

The 32-year-old urged the players not to underestimate their opponents and to ensure they secure all three points.

Onazi added that there are no longer easy games on the continent, citing the opening match between Morocco and Comoros on Sunday, December 21, as an example. He said:

"With the level of football on the continent, there are no easy games in the Africa Cup of Nations any longer and experience should tell us that.

"During our time, we lost games to supposedly lowly opponents like Madagascar a few years ago in Egypt, which we were not happy with.

"I can assure you that the Tafia Stars of Tanzania will make life difficult for the Super Eagles, just like Comoros did to the host nation Morocco in their opening game on Sunday.

"Despite the loss, the Comoros team were determined and it was in the second half they eventually lost.

"Super Eagles coach, Eric Chelle, must inform his players that they must give more than 100% if Nigeria wants to overcome Tanzania, because their opponent will come out to frustrate them and try to hit the Super Eagles on the break," via Footy Africa.

Nigeria can win 2025 AFCON - Onazi

Former Zalgiris star Ogenyi Onazi believes that Nigeria can win the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Lionel Messi and Ogenyi Onazi during the 2014 FIFA World Cup match between Nigeria and Argentina at Estadio Beira-Rio in Porto Alegre, Brazil. Photo by: Jeff Gross.

Source: Getty Images

The one-time Coppa Italia winner said securing the three points in today's match will be a major boost for the team. He said:

"Nigeria have to win their first match because it is very important to do so in every tournament. Securing the three points will be a nice way to start the AFCON and gain more confidence ahead of their next match against the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia in our second match (our main threat).

"I strongly believe we will defeat Tanzania, but the boys have to be ready for it."

Ogenyi Onazi won the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations under late Stephen Keshi.

Tanzania plans to upset Nigeria - Gamondi

Legit.ng earlier reported that Tanzania coach Miguel Gamondi has issued a strong warning to Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

Gamondi said securing a win over the Super Eagles will be equivalent to winning the 2025 AFCON, adding that the Tafia Stars have set up plans to cage Galatasaray star Victor Osimhen during the encounter.

Source: Legit.ng