Nigerian music star David Adeleke, aka Davido, performed at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Morocco ‘25 Official Kick-Off concert on Saturday, December 20.

The pre-tournament event took place in Rabat’s Olm Souissi Fan Zone, with Davido putting Nigeria on the map as he thrilled fans with his hit songs and energetic moves on stage.

Recall that the Confederation of African Football (CAF) had announced Davido as a headline performer for the kick-off concert, alongside hip-hop star French Montana, Moroccan singer Douaa Lahyaoui, French-Moroccan hitmaker Lartiste, and emerging star Says’z.

The performance comes ahead of the tournament’s opening game between the host nation, Morocco, and Comoros at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat.

Recall that in 2022, Davido performed at the World Cup tournament in Qatar.

Recall that in 2022, Davido performed at the World Cup tournament in Qatar.

The video of Davido performing in Morocco is below:

Reactions to Davido's performance

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video. Read them below:

supernickky_musik said:

"African legend king of Afrobeat

oojayprinxeadex commented:

"He makes classic and ever green songs God bless you baddest."

dripz_store_ commented:

"Who pass who no concern me Make everybody just Dey win bruh."

innocentgodswealth said:

"@specialspesh I see you. Not recognized enough but sir take your flowerswe love what you do."

halidu_emmanuelofficial said:

"The biggest is booked and busy."

berlzyalfred38 commented:

"Make wuna na forget say no be main concert yet oh. Na fans concert. Wuna go still see the main in the opening day."

ola_ty_ms said:

"Lagos legend Dey Lagos Dey hustle for shows."

gistmagnate reacted:

"Type sit @specialspesh legendary. Omo pls no Dey miss OBO shows again lol . The aura when this guy introduces @davido."

adconpoint commented:

"From jalingo to Rabat to Paris.. This man na work and show all workings."

jaysonnn77 said:

"Meanwhile Lagos legend is doing Lagos clubs tour while waiting for his Lagos show with pay small small tickets OBO Baddest."

lucaschristopher77975 commented:

"Who pass who no concern Una again /// FC them dey disguise under pain."

war__baby1 said:

"The other one de perform for end of the year party."

