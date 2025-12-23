The federal government ended the use of unclear labels for bandits, kidnappers and armed groups attacking communities

The government now said it had classified all these groups as terrorists and would be addressed as such

Information Minister Mohammed Idris said the policy shift was backed by concrete actions, adding that the Tinubu administration also declared a nationwide security emergency

Legit.ng's Muslim Muhammad Yusuf is a 2025 Wole Soyinka Award-winning journalist with over 8 years of experience in investigative reporting, human rights, politics, governance and accountability in Nigeria.

The federal government has announced a major shift in Nigeria’s security approach, declaring that bandits, kidnappers and other armed groups attacking communities will now be officially designated and treated as terrorists.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, made this known on Monday in Abuja while addressing journalists at his end-of-year press briefing.

According to Idris, any individual or group involved in kidnapping, attacks on farmers or assaults on communities would no longer enjoy any form of semantic protection.

He said the Tinubu administration was putting an end to what it described as unclear labels that had previously blurred the country’s response to insecurity.

"Let me be clear about what this means: That henceforth, any armed group that kidnaps our children, attacks our farmers, or terrorizes our communities is officially classified and will be dealt with as a terrorist organization. The era of ambiguous nomenclature is over!" the minister said.

He stressed that the government would apply the full weight of counter-terrorism laws against such elements, regardless of how they previously identified themselves.

Nigeria's new stance on security signals a decisive change - Minister

The minister said the new stance signals a decisive change in Nigeria’s counter-terrorism framework and is already being backed by concrete actions taken by the federal government in 2025.

As proof of this renewed resolve, Idris cited the successful rescue of students and teachers abducted from St Mary’s Catholic School in Papri, Niger State.

He said all victims from the incident had been freed and reunited with the Niger State government, bringing the total number of rescued persons to 230, with no one left in captivity from that attack.

Nationwide security emergency aimed at strengthening Nigeria's capacity

Idris also revealed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has declared a nationwide security emergency aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s capacity to confront criminal groups.

He explained that the move would lead to massive recruitment into the armed forces and the Nigeria Police Force, as well as the deployment of specially trained forest guards to dismantle criminal hideouts across the country.

"In the area of security, 2025 saw the presidential declaration of a nationwide security emergency, that will in the months ahead translate into massive recruitment into the Armed Forces and Police Force, and the deployment of trained and equipped Forest Guards to secure our forests and other vulnerable locations." Idris said

According to him, vast forest areas that were previously unmanned and used as safe havens by criminals would now come under constant surveillance and control.

The minister disclosed that Nigeria has also adopted a new national counter-terrorism doctrine built on four key pillars: unified command, intelligence-driven operations, community stability and counterinsurgency.

"We have also established, in 2025, a new national counterterrorism doctrine—anchored on four critical pillars: unified command, intelligence, community stability, and counterinsurgency."

He said improved coordination among security and intelligence agencies had already yielded results, pointing to the arrest of a senior ISWAP commander.

Idris revealed that Abu Bara, a high-profile insurgent with an international bounty on his head, was arrested alongside his chief of staff and is currently facing prosecution.

Anyone who terrorises Nigerians is a terrorist, FG declares

He said the government’s message to criminal elements was unambiguous, noting that anyone who terrorises Nigerians would be treated strictly as a terrorist, without exception.

The minister reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to protecting lives and property, adding that national security remains the bedrock for economic recovery, public confidence and long-term stability.

He also welcomed public scrutiny of government actions but cautioned against politicising security issues, urging critics to engage based on facts rather than sentiment.

Idris assured Nigerians that the Tinubu administration remains focused on delivering a safer and more secure country.

People react as FG declares bandits as terrorists

Nigerians have started reacting to the government's declaration on X (Formerly Twitter), with many welcoming the idea and hoping to see action.

They said:

@kuststatisticia

Likewise those Involved in Cattle Poisoning and Rustling which category they belong too?

@COkolomma1984

You did not include financial corruption, misappropate and padding of budget are supposed to be classified too and dealt the way too. They are all art of terrorism

@ImranAhmadsadi1

That is it. No excuse.

@OlagokeAde73028

Let see action

