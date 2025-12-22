US Finally Speaks on Whether Troops Will Be Sent to Nigeria to Combat Terrorism

The United States has ruled out sending troops to Nigeria, insisting its recent Country of Particular Concern (CPC) designation is aimed at driving reforms through diplomacy rather than military action

A bipartisan congressional delegation visiting Abuja said the move was designed to encourage accountability and stronger protection of religious freedom amid rising violence

Officials stressed that the CPC status was not permanent and could be reviewed if Nigeria makes measurable progress in reducing insecurity and safeguarding citizens of all faiths

The United States ruled out deploying troops to Nigeria, saying its recent decision to designate the country as a Country of Particular Concern (CPC) was intended to encourage reforms through diplomatic pressure and partnership rather than military intervention.

According to ThisDay, members of a bipartisan U.S. Congressional delegation, who visited Abuja to assess security and religious freedom concerns, told reporters that while Nigeria needed support to tackle rising violence, Washington was not considering “boots on the ground” as part of its response.

US–Nigeria partnership strengthened as Washington ruled out troop deployment, focusing instead on diplomacy and reforms.

The delegation was led by Congressman Bill Huizenga and included Representatives Michael Baumgartner, Keith Self, and Jefferson Shreve.

“Nigeria does need help, but that does not mean U.S. troops,” Huizenga said. “The CPC designation is a tool to motivate action, not a prelude to military deployment.”

Violence and religious freedom concerns in Nigeria

The lawmakers explained that the designation was driven by persistent violence affecting communities of all faiths, with particular concern over the Middle Belt, where they believed religious motivations played a role in some attacks.

“It is unacceptable that anyone, Muslim or Christian, is experiencing this level of violence,” a member of the delegation said. “Protecting citizens of all faiths is a responsibility of the Nigerian government.”

They noted that the CPC designation had already sparked internal discussions within Nigeria’s government, which they described as a positive development. The move, they stressed, was not intended to punish Nigeria or its citizens but to encourage accountability, reforms, and stronger protection of religious freedom.

Regional security challenges require different approaches

The delegation distinguished between terrorism in the North-East—linked to Boko Haram and other extremist groups—and communal or religiously motivated violence in other regions. They emphasised that each challenge required a different approach.

“There are different regional realities,” one lawmaker said. “What works in Borno State may not work in Plateau or Benue.”

U.S. officials said Nigeria’s CPC status was not permanent and would be reviewed based on measurable progress in reducing violence and improving religious freedom. They rejected suggestions that the designation could damage bilateral relations, describing it instead as a difficult but constructive engagement between partners.

“True friends don’t walk away,” Huizenga said. “They stay engaged, even when the conversation is difficult.”

US supports non-military engagement in Nigeria

While ruling out troop deployment, the delegation expressed support for increased non-military engagement, including humanitarian assistance, diplomatic cooperation, and capacity-building initiatives—described as putting “shoes on the ground, not boots.”

The lawmakers said they would brief colleagues in Washington on Nigeria’s importance to Africa and global stability, warning that insecurity in Africa’s most populous nation carried far-reaching consequences.

They added that sustained dialogue, transparency, and reforms could pave the way for a review of Nigeria’s CPC status and a stronger U.S.–Nigeria partnership.

US Ambassador highlights importance of partnership

During the visit, the congressional members met government officials, religious leaders, civil society, and private sector stakeholders, underlining the United States’ commitment to its long-standing partnership with Nigeria.

U.S. Ambassador to Nigeria, Richard Mills, said the visit depicted the importance Washington placed on economic, security, and people-to-people ties. “Their presence here underscores the importance the United States places on our partnership with Nigeria,” he said.

He explained that the delegation met Nigerian leaders to discuss shared priorities, including strengthening democratic institutions, expanding economic and trade opportunities, and addressing the concerns that led to the CPC designation.

“This visit reflects the bipartisan support in the U.S. Congress for a strong, forward-looking U.S.–Nigeria relationship and for addressing the underlying concerns that prompted the CPC designation,” the Ambassador said.

Huizenga stresses critical nature of US–Nigeria relationship

Huizenga emphasised the critical nature of the U.S.–Nigeria relationship. “We are here because this partnership is important to both Nigeria and the United States,” he said. He explained that the CPC designation, initially made during the Trump administration, had been the focus of ongoing congressional discussions.

“I felt it was important to make another trip here to be able to look people eye to eye and have frank conversations,” he added.

Huizenga, a senior member of both the House Foreign Affairs Committee and the Financial Services Committee, expressed appreciation to the U.S. Mission for hosting multiple delegations in quick succession. “First and foremost, Ambassador, thank you—not just to your team for hosting several delegations—but I also want to thank you personally for your service to our country and to this relationship here in Nigeria,” he said.

Delegation calls for deeper collaboration

The delegation’s meetings came at a time of heightened focus on Nigeria’s security and human rights situation. The CPC designation, which has drawn attention in both countries, targeted concerns about religious freedom and violence affecting communities across Nigeria.

“The purpose of our visit is to engage directly with Nigerian leaders, to listen, to learn, and to encourage progress on issues of governance, security, and religious freedom,” Huizenga said.

The U.S. Mission expressed hope that the delegation’s engagement would foster deeper collaboration in the months and years ahead. “We look forward to continuing to deepen our collaboration with Nigeria on these critical issues,” the official said.

US government team lands in Nigeria

Legit.ng earlier reported that a team of United States lawmakers arrived in Nigeria on December 7, following recent warnings from President Donald Trump over alleged religious persecution in the country.

