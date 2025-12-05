The Sokoto State Police Command carried out two major operations this week, targeting bandit financiers and motorcycle thieves

Officers confirmed the arrest of suspects accused of funding bandits through cattle sales and running a cross‑border theft syndicate

Police leaders said the crackdown showed their determination to cut off criminal networks and extend security reach across state lines

The Sokoto State Police Command confirmed that suspected bandit financiers were arrested during a coordinated operation in Tangaza Local Government Area on December 3, 2025.

According to a statement released on December 5 by the command’s spokesman, DSP Ahmed Rufai, three men were apprehended for allegedly funding a notorious bandit group by helping them sell rustled cattle.

Sokoto state police recover stolen motorcycles from bandits. Photo credit: officialPolice

Source: Facebook

Rufai said:

“One of the arrested suspects, Ruwa Ginyo, identified as the Fulani head of Gidan-Madi, was apprehended alongside two accomplices. Police recovered four rustled cows during the operation.”

The Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Musa, described the suspects as part of the “financial engine room” that keeps bandits active. He added, “Cutting off their funding stream is a major victory.”

Motorcycle theft syndicate busted in Zamfara

According to PUNCH, hours after the Sokoto arrests, the Command’s Strike Force raided Talata Mafara in Zamfara State. Several individuals linked to a motorcycle theft and resale syndicate were taken into custody. Police reported that two motorcycles stolen in Sokoto were recovered during the operation.

Commissioner Musa said the arrests demonstrated the Command’s expanding operational reach. “Our message is clear. If you commit a crime in Sokoto, we will find you, even if you run to another state. The era of criminals feeling safe across borders is over,” he stated.

Police urge public cooperation

The Commissioner urged residents, particularly livestock and motorcycle dealers, to verify ownership documents before transactions and to report suspicious activities promptly. He stressed that community support was vital to sustaining security efforts.

“Public cooperation remains our strongest asset. Every credible tip brings us closer to making our communities safer,” Musa said.

Sokoto state

Sokoto State, located in northwestern Nigeria, is famously known as the “Seat of the Caliphate.” Created on February 3, 1976, it shares borders with Niger Republic, Kebbi, and Zamfara states.

Its capital, Sokoto city, is historically significant as the headquarters of the Sokoto Caliphate, a major Islamic empire in West Africa. Covering about 25,973 km², the state has a population exceeding 6 million.

The region is largely arid, with savanna vegetation in the south and desert-like conditions in the north. Sokoto thrives on agriculture, particularly millet, sorghum, and livestock, and remains a cultural and religious hub in Nigeria.

Commissioner of police declares end to criminal safe havens across state borders after dual raids. Photo credit: officialpolice/x

Source: Twitter

Army crushes bandits’ camps in Taraba

Legit.ng earlier reported that troops of 6 Brigade of the Nigerian Army have intensified coordinated operations across several parts of Taraba State, recording new breakthroughs against armed groups responsible for attacks and disruptions in the region.

The latest push followed fresh intelligence pointing to the presence of criminal elements across communities in Takum Local Government Area.

In a statement on its official X account on Thursday, it was narrated that soldiers deployed under Operation Zafin Wuta advanced into Shiid, Agia and Tyozua where several camps were discovered and destroyed after the occupants fled.

Source: Legit.ng