A security expert, Kabiru Adamu, said the president does not have the power to determine whether a group is a terrorist or not

The Beacon Consulting Ltd also said no member of the president's administration or cabinet has the power to declare a group a terrorist

He stated this while speaking on the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration's declaration of groups bearing arms as terrorists

FCT, Abuja - A security expert, Kabiru Adamu, said neither the president nor members of his cabinet have the authority to declare a group a terrorist organization.

Adamu stated that the power to determine or declare a group a terrorist organization lies solely with the courts.

He stated this while reacting to the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris’s comment reiterating that President Bola Tinubu’s declaration that kidnappers and bandits will now be treated as terrorists.

Adamu, however, insisted that the current Nigerian law allows only courts to designate a group as a terrorist.

Adamu, the Managing Director of Beacon Consulting Ltd, stated this while speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Monday, December 22, 2025.

“The law that determines who a terrorist is in Nigeria is the Terrorism (Prohibition and Prevention) Act, as amended in 2022. It defines what constitutes terrorism and also provides procedures for determining who or what qualifies as a terrorist group, or who is supporting and financing terrorism.

“That law assigns the responsibility for such determinations to a competent court of jurisdiction and places the duty of petitioning for these determinations on the Attorney General of the Federation.

“So, even the president does not have the power to determine whether a group is a terrorist organization, nor does any member of the executive arm. That authority resides with the judiciary, through a competent court of jurisdiction.”

Nigerians react to labeling terrorist groups

@zubymadu

So the president should call dangerous arms bearers flower boys or icecream vendors? Why do we engage wicked people in useless semantics bouts like this on sensitive issues?

@ObiThejust

Kaiiii APC ooo But buhari declared IPOB as terrorist organization As e reach Muslim -Muslim presidency they say na court go determine if bandits and Boko Haram are freedom fighters or terrorist organization.

@abefe__

Make he go dey follow Trump do talk this one, when Trump designate Muslim brotherhood as a terrorist organization, it was not done by any court. If you are waiting for a court order then you are not ready to protect your nation.

@ol3ol

Section 54 of the Terrorism Prevention Act 2022 indicates the President may, on NSA's recommendation, designate a person, entity, group or organisation as a terrorist.

@almajeedraji

The President has the power to so declare, while the courts have the power to so affirm or otherwise, when challenged in court.

