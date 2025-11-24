The Catholic Diocese of Kontagora has released the official names of 265 abducted persons from St. Mary’s Catholic Schools in Papiri, Niger State

Earlier details from the Catholic Diocese confirmed the abduction of 315 people: 303 students and 12 teachers

However, according to CAN (Christian Association of Nigeria), 50 of those students escaped between Friday and Saturday

Agwara, Niger state - The Catholic Diocese of Kontagora has published the complete names of pupils, students, and teachers abducted from St Mary’s Catholic Primary and Secondary Schools located in Papiri, Agwara Local Government Area of Niger state.

However, the document, made available to reporters, contains a total of 265 names of those taken away by armed men during the attack on the school.

On 21 November 2025, gunmen attacked St. Mary’s Catholic Primary and Secondary schools, abducting several students and teachers.

Catholic Diocese of Kontagora releases new list

According to the new list released by the Diocese, the list comprises a total of 265 names, including 12 teachers, 14 secondary school students and 239 primary school pupils.

The Diocese said the full list was released to assist authorities, families and humanitarian groups tracking the rescue efforts, while urging the government to expedite action to secure the immediate freedom of all those still held captive.

The names were arranged according to status within the school community: teachers, secondary school students, and pupils, with their class groups and identities fully indicated for verification and follow-up.

The full list below:

1. Natherniel Andrew - Nursery 1

2. Shalom Terry - Nursery 1

3. Ajikovi Andrew - Nursery 1

4. Zacharia Sabastine - Nursery 1

5. John Lois - Nursery 1

6. Yohanna Veronica - Nursery 1

7. Emmanuel Ibrahim - Nursery 1

8. Ayuba Linus - Nursery 2

9. Bulus Christopher - Nursery 2

10. Ibrahim Micah - Nursery 2

11. Joshua Dogara - Nursery 2

12. Marcus Stephen - Nursery 2

13. Samuel Peter - Nursery 2

14. Simon Wisdom - Nursery 2

15. Yahaya Vincent - Nursery 2

16. Yakubu Yahaya - Nursery 2

17. Yohanna Micah - Nursery 2

18. Ibrahim Agnes - Nursery 2

19. Musa Celestina - Nursery 2

20. Timothy Rejoice - Nursery 2

21. Serah James - Nursery 2

22. Tanko Bitrus - Nursery 2

23. Christopher Yunusa - Nursery 2

24. Julius Dimas - Nursery 2

25. Godwin Sunday - Nursery 2

26. Joseph Samuel - Nursery 2

27. Silas Timothy - Nursery 2

28. Habila Bulus - Nursery 2

29. Anthony Godwin - Nursery 2

30. Alheri Sunday - Nursery 2

31. Lovina Samuel - Nursery 2

32. Naomi Zacharia - Nursery 2

33. Goodness Elisha - Nursery 2

34. Habiba Sunday - Nursery 2

35. Redeemer Iliya - Nursery 2

36. Joy Ibrahim - Nursery 2

37. Rejoice Luka - Nursery 2

38. Sarah Luka - Nursery 2

39. Samson Luka - Nursery 2

40. Amos Gabriel - Primary 1

41. Ayuba Josiah - Primary 1

42. Bitrus Linus - Primary 1

43. Bulus Ayuba - Primary 1

44. Hanna Daniel - Primary 1

45. Ezekiel Shedrack - Primary 1

46. Peter Julius - Primary 1

47. Yakubu Joseph - Primary 1

48. Philip Iliya - Primary 1

49. Juliet Alex - Primary 1

50. Patricia Ayuba - Primary 1

51. Ishaya Libiya - Primary 1

52. Simon Iliya - Primary 1

53. Theresa Ibrahim - Primary 1

54. Veronica Michael - Primary 1

55. Patience Musa - Primary 1

56. Victoria Sunday - Primary 1

57. Gloria Yohanna - Primary 1

58. Veronica Iliya - Primary 1

59. Pius Yakubu - Primary 1

60. Lois Samaila - Primary 1

61. Nagode Augustine - Primary 1

62. Abednego Ishaya - Primary 1

63. Ayuba Blessed - Primary 1

64. Emmanuel Cleopas - Primary 1

65. Emmanuel Godwin - Primary 1

66. Emmanuel Dauda - Primary 1

67. Emmanuel Habila - Primary 1

68. Jonathan Ishaku - Primary 1

69. Michael Augustine - Primary 1

70. Michael Sunday - Primary 1

71. Mathew Nathaniel - Primary 1

72. Samuel Philip - Primary 1

73. Yohanna Ezra - Primary 1

74. Yohanna Samson - Primary 1

75. Yusuf Samson - Primary 1

76. Yakubu Stephen - Primary 1

77. Yakubu Caleb - Primary 1

78. Yakubu Andrew - Primary 1

79. Yakubu Pius - Primary 1

80. Yohanna Caleb - Primary 1

81. Habila Alheri - Primary 1

82. Musa Helina - Primary 1

83. Okoye Praise - Primary 1

84. Patrick Felicity - Primary 1

85. Samaila Blessing - Primary 1

86. Samaila Lois - Primary 1

87. Samuel Stephen - Primary 1

88. Yunusa Margret - Primary 1

89. Dauda Samaila - Primary 1

90. Anthony Maikai - Primary 1

91. Habika Micah - Primary 1

92. Ishaku Mathew - Primary 1

93. Joshua Nicodemus - Primary 1

94. Musa Yusuf - Primary 1

95. Yakubu Lazarus - Primary 1

96. Ayuba Zafaniya - Primary 1

97. Luka Musa - Primary 1

98. Ishaku Anthony - Primary 1

99. Yohanna Lawrence - Primary 1

100. Michael Friday - Primary 1

101. Yohanna Benjamin - Primary 1

102. Anthony Philip - Primary 2

103. Ezekiel Yahaya - Primary 2

104. Samaila Jonathan - Primary 2

105. Yohanna Emmanuel - Primary 2

106. Yohanna Jonathan - Primary 2

107. Philip Ishaya - Primary 2

108. Emmanuela Amos - Primary 2

109. Benedicta Anthony - Primary 2

110. Murna Ezra - Primary 2

111. Christiana Nuhu - Primary 2

112. Blessing Musa - Primary 2

113. Rose Peter - Primary 2

114. Biskila Yahaya - Primary 2

115. Hope Johnson - Primary 2

116. Anthony Simon - Primary 2

117. Bitrus Cephas - Primary 2

118. Ezekiel Shedrack - Primary 2

119. Ishaku Samuel - Primary 2

120. Joshua Gabriel - Primary 2

121. Joshua Habila - Primary 2

122. Michael Imriya - Primary 2

123. Nuhu Eli - Primary 2

124. Sunday Philip - Primary 2

125. Timothy Isah - Primary 2

126. Yusuf Joel - Primary 2

127. Samson James - Primary 2

128. Habila S. Cephas - Primary 2

129. Mathew Yahaya - Primary 2

130. Mercy Daniel - Primary 2

131. Patience Ezekiel - Primary 2

132. Rose Iliya - Primary 2

133. Rejoice Joshua - Primary 2

134. Rita Markus - Primary 2

135. Clementina Oluwasegun - Primary 2

136. Blessing Paul - Primary 2

137. Fibi Samuel - Primary 2

138. Grace Sunday - Primary 2

139. Roseline Markus - Primary 2

140. Musa Nehemiah - Primary 2

141. Yohanna Dominic - Primary 2

142. Divine Yohanna - Primary 2

143. Musa Shedrack - Primary 2

144. Samson Sarah - Primary 2

145. Dominic Sabina - Primary 2

146. Ishaya Jonathan - Primary 2

147. Daniel Anthony - Primary 3

148. Njikonge Joseph - Primary 3

149. Ezekiel Francis - Primary 3

150. Isah Julius - Primary 3

151. Ishaya Sunday - Primary 3

152. Luka Ebenezer - Primary 3

153. Luka Samaila - Primary 3

154. Markus Peter - Primary 3

155. Samuel Joseph - Primary 3

156. Iliya Paul - Primary 3

157. Madubuaze Favour - Primary 3

158. Theresa Zacharia - Primary 3

159. Rebecca Bulus - Primary 3

160. Justina Daniel - Primary 3

161. Saraya Ezekiel - Primary 3

162. Grace Irmiya - Primary 3

163. Jannet Ishaku - Primary 3

164. Naomi James - Primary 3

165. Jannet John - Primary 3

166. Veronica Luka - Primary 3

167. Grace Mathew - Primary 3

168. Happy Samaila - Primary 3

169. Faith Yohanna - Primary 3

170. Victoria Yohanna - Primary 3

171. Agnes Yusuf - Primary 3

172. Isa Julius - Primary 3

173. Moses Simon - Primary 3

174. Cikaré Timothy - Primary 3

175. Ezra Jonathan - Primary 3

176. Irmiya Habila - Primary 3

177. Iliya Dominic - Primary 3

178. Magaji Mathew - Primary 3

179. Amos Istifanus - Primary 4

180. Chime Onyeaka - Primary 4

181. Daniel Lawrence - Primary 4

182. Ezekiel Cleopas - Primary 4

183. Joel Philip - Primary 4

184. Nuhu Genesis - Primary 4

185. Peshe Yakubu - Primary 4

186. Peter Irmiya - Primary 4

187. Yakubu Omega - Primary 4

188. Yohanna Linus - Primary 4

189. Felicia Andrew - Primary 4

190. Eunice Bitrus - Primary 4

191. Victoria Bulus - Primary 4

192. Onyebuchi Chime - Primary 4

193. Felistina Dauda - Primary 4

194. Rejoice Emmanuel - Primary 4

195. Jessica Ishaku - Primary 4

196. Sabina Ibrahim - Primary 4

197. Blessing Luka - Primary 4

198. Paulina Peter - Primary 4

199. Felicia Musa

200. Grace Yakubu - Primary 4

201. Lawrence Yohanna - Primary 4

202. Esther Yusuf - Primary 4

203. Chikumachi Peter Jagaba - Primary 4

204. Amos Yahaya - Primary 4

205. Ayuba Zacharia - Primary 5

206. Bulus Saminu - Primary 5

207. Jeremiah Ezra - Primary 5

208. Isah Jemilu - Primary 5

209. Samuel Pius - Primary 5

Teachers & Non-Academic Staff

- Bitrus Yohanna - Teacher

- Cyril Bagudu - Teacher

- Mercy Yohanna - Teacher

- Justina Yakubu - Teacher

- Yohanna Daniel Dogonyaro - Teacher

- Agnes Joseph - Non-Academic Staff

- Anna Terry - Non-Academic Staff

- Terry Francis - Non-Academic Staff

- Emmanuel Ibrahim - Non-Academic Staff

- Godwin James - Non-Academic Staff

- Lydia Andrew - Non-Academic Staff

- Hannatu Bulus - Non-Academic Staff

CAN reacts to abduction of students in Niger catholic school

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has condemned the abduction of pupils, teachers, and a security guard at St. Mary’s Catholic Schools in Niger state.

CAN described the abduction of pupils and teachers from a Catholic school as “distressing and unacceptable”.

Gunmen invaded the Catholic school in Niger state and abducted students and staff in the early hours of Friday, November 21, 2025.

