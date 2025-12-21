Nigeria’s security landscape entered a new phase as President Bola Tinubu unveiled a sweeping counterterrorism doctrine

The directive classified armed groups, kidnappers, extortionists, and even their enablers as terrorists under state law

Political, traditional, and religious leaders found complicit in violent actions were also named in the comprehensive list

In his recent budget speech, President Bola Tinubu announced a sweeping new national security doctrine that redefined who would be treated as terrorists in Nigeria.

He explained that the government was investing in security with “clear accountability for outcomes” and emphasised that spending must deliver results.

The President stated that the administration was resetting the national security architecture and introducing a counterterrorism doctrine anchored on unified command, intelligence, community stability, and counter-insurgency.

He said the new approach would fundamentally change how Nigeria confronted terrorism and violent crimes.

Armed groups classified as terrorists

President Tinubu declared that any armed group or gun-wielding non-state actors operating outside state authority would henceforth be regarded as terrorists.

He added that individuals or groups using violence for political, ethnic, financial, or sectarian objectives would also be classified as terrorists.

The President stressed that kidnappers of civilians and groups extorting communities would be treated as terrorists. He further noted that any group or individual occupying or attempting to occupy Nigerian territory by force would fall under the same classification.

Those who enable terrorism

President Tinubu extended the definition to include those who enable terrorism. He said financiers, money handlers, harbourers, informants, ransom facilitators, and negotiators would all be treated as terrorists.

Political protectors, intermediaries, transporters of fighters or weapons, arms suppliers, and safe house owners were also named. He warned that politicians, traditional rulers, community leaders, and religious leaders who facilitate or encourage violent actions would be declared terrorists.

“Henceforth, and under this new architecture, any armed group or gun-wielding non-state actors operating outside state authority will be regarded as terrorists. These include bandits, militias, armed gangs, criminal networks with weapons, armed robbers, violent cult groups, forest-based armed collectives, and foreign-linked mercenaries. Groups or individuals conducting violence for political, ethnic, financial, or sectarian objectives are also classified as terrorists.”

Comprehensive list of declared terrorists

The directive covered:

1. Armed groups outside state authority

2. Individuals wielding lethal weapons without authorisation

3. Bandits

4. Militias

5. Armed gangs

6. Criminal networks with weapons

7. Armed robbers

8. Violent cult groups

9. Forest-based armed collectives

10. Foreign-linked mercenaries

11. Political violence actors

12. Ethnic violence actors

13. Financial violence actors

14. Sectarian violence actors

15. Kidnappers

16. Extortionists

17. Financiers of armed groups

18. Money handlers

19. Harbourers

20. Informants

21. Ransom facilitators

22. Ransom negotiators

23. Political protectors

24. Political intermediaries

25. Transporters of fighters or weapons

26. Arms suppliers

27. Safe house owners

28. Politicians who encourage violence

29. Traditional rulers who enable terror

30. Community leaders who facilitate violence

31. Religious leaders who justify terror

The President concluded that the new doctrine was designed to protect Nigeria’s corporate survival and reduce public anxiety. He said the government’s priority remained on strengthening the armed forces and security agencies with personnel and modern hardware.

