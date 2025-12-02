An online educator has announced a two-year full scholarship for Niger and Kebbi abducted students to support their recovery and return to school

The edtech organisation revealed the initiative during a press briefing in Abuja on Tuesday

They noted that the recent kidnappings in which triggered the closure of more schools, have amplified fears among parents and expanded the number of out-of-school children

Abuja, Nigeria - There is renewed hope for students recently rescued from mass abductions in Niger and Kebbi states, as an online education provider has announced a two-year full scholarship to support their recovery and return to school.

It describes it as a moral responsibility to help safeguard the future of children affected by conflict and persistent school attacks in northern Nigeria.

Rescued students in Niger and Kebbi have been handed a full scholarship package. Photo credit: @EdTech/@KafinHausaa

Source: Twitter

The edtech organisation, STEM-EduReach, revealed the initiative during a press briefing in Abuja on Tuesday, December 2.

Attacks on schools worsening education crisis

Mamu Alhaji Muhammad, the organisation's founder, said the continuous assaults on schools were widening the education crisis in the North, which is already burdened by inadequate infrastructure, teacher shortages and economic challenges.

According to him, Nigeria currently has only 350,000 teachers serving 46 million students, representing an alarming 130:1 teacher-to-student ratio. This, he said, falls far below the global benchmark of 20:1.

Muhammad added that nearly half of the country’s teachers are unqualified, while teacher attrition sits at 20%, further deepening learning gaps nationwide.

Fear is pushing more children out of school

Muhammad noted that the recent kidnappings in Niger and Kebbi, which triggered the closure of more schools across the region, have amplified fears among parents and expanded the number of out-of-school children.

He warned that prolonged insecurity has already deprived hundreds of thousands of children in northern Nigeria of their fundamental right to basic education.

“Even after rescue, many of these children may experience post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which can significantly affect their ability to learn,” he said.

Muhammad confirmed that all rescued students from both states are eligible for the scholarship, which aims to help them reintegrate into the classroom within a safe and supportive learning environment.

Jubilation as abducted students from Niger and Kebbi receive a two-year full scholarship. Photo credit: @Kafinhausaa

Source: Twitter

Call for government action

Muhammad urged federal and state governments, development partners and civil society organisations to intensify efforts toward addressing insecurity and systemic deficiencies threatening education in northern Nigeria.

“No child should be denied safe, equitable and quality education,” he said.

Muhammad added that the organisation has formally notified the Niger and Kebbi State governments of the offer and is ready to collaborate on its implementation.

Bandits launch new attack in Kebbi, abduct many

Legit.ng earlier reported that bandits have launched a fresh attack in Kebbi community, abducting residents barely a day after 24 schoolgirls were rescued from captivity.

Police authorities say they have yet to confirm the latest incident, as residents call for the urgent deployment of security operatives to the affected area.

The raid marks the third major assault on the community within one month, with neighbouring areas such as Gandun Wasagu and Bena also targeted recently.

Source: Legit.ng