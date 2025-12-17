A House member alleged that the tax laws gazetted and released to the public differed from what lawmakers debated and approved

The lawmaker said presenting altered laws to Nigerians amounted to a serious breach of the legislative process and the Constitution

However, the speaker of the House acknowledged the complaint and assured lawmakers that the matter would be examined

Legit.ng's Muslim Muhammad Yusuf is a 2025 Wole Soyinka Award-winning journalist with over 8 years of experience in investigative reporting, human rights, politics, governance and accountability in Nigeria.

Abuja, Nigeria - A member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abdulsammad Dasuki from Sokoto, has raised concerns over alleged discrepancies between the tax laws passed by the National Assembly and the versions later gazetted and released to the public.

Dasuki raised the issue on Wednesday, December 17, under a Point of Privilege during plenary, insisting that the contents of the gazetted tax laws did not reflect what lawmakers debated, voted on and approved on the floor of the House.

A House member alleged that the tax laws gazetted and released to the public differed from what lawmakers debated and approved. Photo credit: @NGReps

Source: Twitter

According to Daily Trust, The lawmaker said he compared the gazetted copies with the Votes and Proceedings of the House of Representatives as well as the harmonised versions adopted by both chambers of the National Assembly and found notable differences.

According to him, the copies obtained from the Ministry of Information were inconsistent with the versions approved by both the House and the Senate, raising serious constitutional and legislative concerns.

“I was here, I gave my vote and it was counted, and I am seeing something completely different,” Dasuki told the House.

Dasuki stressed that the issue was not about moving a motion but about drawing the attention of the House to what he described as a grave breach of legislative procedure and constitutional order.

He warned that allowing laws different from those duly passed by lawmakers to be presented to Nigerians would undermine the credibility and integrity of the National Assembly.

Rep. member Abdussamad Dasuki raises alarm over discrepancies in gazetted tax laws. Photo credit: @RepDasuki

Source: Twitter

Tax laws: Lawmaker sends message to speaker

The lawmaker urged Speaker Abbas Tajudeen to ensure that all relevant documents, including the harmonised bills, Votes and Proceedings of both chambers, and the gazetted laws currently in circulation, are brought before the Committee of the Whole for scrutiny by all members.

“Mr. Speaker, I will be pleading that all the documents should be brought before the Committee of the Whole Thank you. The whole members should see what is in the gazetted copy and see what they passed on the floor so that we can make the relevant amendment. Mister Speaker, this is the breach of the Constitution.

“This is a breach of our laws and the Constitution. This honourable House must not allow it,” Dasuki said.

Responding, Speaker Abbas said he had taken note of the Point of Privilege and assured the House that appropriate steps would be taken to address the matter.

House of Reps passes Tinubu's tax reform bill

Legit.ng earlier reported that the House of Representatives has passed four tax reform bills, which were initially sent by President Tinubu in October 2024.

While lawmakers defend the reforms as necessary for economic growth, Northern leaders, the NGF, and business groups have raised concerns over potential economic burdens.

The bills will now be considered by the Senate before being signed into law, with analysts warning of the need for a balanced implementation approach.

Tinubu finally signs four tax reform bills

In an earlier story, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu has finally signed the long-debated Tax reform Bills into law on Thursday, June 26.

The president signed the bill at an event at the presidential villa, and Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, were in attendance.

Some governors, including Abdulrasaq Abdulrahman of Kwara and his counterpart in Imo, Hope Uzodimma, were in attendance.

Source: Legit.ng