Family and friends of a retired vice president of Winners Chapel church, Bishop David Abioye, wished him well on his birthday.

Bishop Abioye, now the founder of Living Word Conquerors Global Assembly, turned 65 on Wednesday, March 11.

Among the well-wishers were his wife, Dr Mary Abiodun Abioye, who showered her husband with love on his birthday.

Bishop Abioye’s wife celebrates him on birthday

On her Facebook page, Dr Mary Abiodun Abioye described the type of man Abioye was to his family and the church.

She wrote in her Facebook post:

“Happy Birthday to my beloved husband, my partner in purpose, and my greatest earthly blessing.

“Today I celebrate the gift that you are—a man of unwavering faith, humility, and tireless devotion to God’s work. Watching you serve the Lord with such passion and sincerity for decades has been one of the greatest privileges of my life.

“You have not only been a faithful servant in God’s vineyard but also a loving husband, a caring father, and a shepherd to countless lives around the world. Your strength, wisdom, and dedication continue to inspire everyone who encounters you.

“As you celebrate this beautiful milestone, my prayer is that the Lord will renew your strength daily, fill your years with greater grace, and cause your impact to multiply beyond anything you have seen before.

“Happy 65th Birthday, my dear. I thank God every day for the blessing of walking this journey of life and ministry with you. With all my love, Mary.”

Reactions trail Abioye’s wife’s birthday wish

Cecilia Ariyo said:

"Happy birthday to a true and humble servant of God. Fresh anointing and fruitful years ahead in jesus name. My mentor forever."

Samuel Lawreen said:

"Happy birthday daddy Many more years my encounter with you then in abj still working with me I celebrate grace always daddy."

Pst Elvis Ifeanyichukwu Iheanacho said:

"Happy Birthday Great General of Faith and more of God's Grace, Good Health and Blessings. Congratulations Sir."

Kenny Akomolafe said:

"Happy birthday, daddy. May your strength be renewed everyday. Congratulations sir."

