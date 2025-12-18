Comrade Timi Frank has welcomed Farouk Ahmed’s resignation but said it did not resolve the corruption allegations surrounding his tenure at NMDPRA

Frank had called on the EFCC and ICPC to begin immediate investigations, warning that continued silence could erode public trust

He had cautioned that unresolved allegations involving a key regulator could damage Nigeria’s image and weaken investor confidence

Comrade Timi Frank has welcomed the resignation of Engr. Farouk Ahmed as Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority but insists the action must not mark the end of the corruption allegations surrounding the former regulator.

Ahmed stepped down on Wednesday, December 17, hours before President Bola Tinubu announced a replacement, following claims linked to the cost of his children’s education abroad.

Former NMDPRA CEO Farouk Ahmed faces public scrutiny as Dangote questions his finances. Photo: Bloomberg

Source: UGC

While acknowledging the decision to leave office, Frank said resignation alone cannot address concerns that have already stirred public outrage.

“Resignation isn’t an admission of guilt, it’s only the first step. What must follow is a full investigation and, where necessary, arrest and prosecution,” Frank said in a statement issued in Abuja on Thursday, December 18.

Call for swift investigations into ex-NMDPRA boss

Frank urged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to immediately commence a comprehensive probe into the allegations, which were publicly raised by Alhaji Aliko Dangote.

He said the matter demanded urgency given its scale and the public interest it has generated.

He expressed unease that several days after the claims surfaced, the anti-corruption agencies had yet to make decisive moves beyond acknowledging receipt of petitions. According to him, prolonged silence creates the impression of reluctance and weakens confidence in institutions meant to enforce accountability.

“More than 72 hours after these weighty allegations were made public, the silence of our anti-corruption agencies is deeply troubling and unacceptable in a country that claims to operate under the rule of law,” he said.

Frank argued that the stature of the accuser and the size of the sums allegedly involved make the case impossible to ignore. He warned that failure to act promptly could reinforce public cynicism about equal application of the law.

“If Aliko Dangote cannot get justice in a matter of this nature, then one must ask what hope is left for ordinary Nigerians,” he said.

He noted that the figure reportedly linked to the allegations, estimated at about $7 million, stands in stark contrast to the economic pressures facing millions of households. According to Frank, such a sum could transform entire communities at a time when government institutions struggle to meet basic obligations in education and other sectors.

Dangote releases breakdown of alleged amount NMDPRA Farouk Ahmed spent on children school fees

Source: Facebook

Frank warns of broader implications for governance

Frank questioned how a public official could afford such spending on education while earning a modest official income. He said the issue goes beyond one individual and speaks to broader concerns about transparency in public service.

“What example is a public servant setting in a country where millions of parents cannot afford N100,000 in school fees?” he asked.

He also cautioned that unresolved allegations involving a key sector regulator could harm Nigeria’s image and discourage investment. According to him, investors seek certainty and credible institutions, not unanswered questions hanging over sensitive offices.

Frank said Ahmed has indicated readiness to cooperate with investigators and urged the agencies to act without hesitation. He added that President Tinubu should step in if delays persist.

“This is one case Nigerians won’t allow to be buried. Only transparent investigation and prosecution can restore confidence in our institutions and in the fight against corruption,” he said.

NMDPRA issues more import license

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian petroleum industry regulator, the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has spoken on the issue of fuel importation.

The NMDPRA declared that there are yet no laws stopping fuel importation if local refineries cannot meet Nigeria’s consumption needs.

Ukoha noted that the local refineries are not yet meeting the national consumption needs, hence the need for oil marketers to keep importing fuel to meet consumption needs.

Source: Legit.ng