The House of Representatives on Tuesday passed for third reading, the four tax reforms bills sent to the National Assembly in October 2024.

The House had at plenary on Thursday, considered and approved the report of the House Committee on Finance that worked on the bills and the submissions received from Nigerians.

House of Reps Passes Tinubu's Tax Reform Bill, Details Emerge

The bills had generated series of controversy with Northern Leaders, the Nigeria Governors Forum and other interest groups opposing some sections of the bills.

