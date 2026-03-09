A 15-year-old in Ilorin has confessed to killing his aunt, who raised him, following repeated scolding for returning late from school

The Police, in an exclusive with Legit.ng, said the boy’s confession came after weeks of investigation into her gruesome death at home

Family members described the loss as devastating, as they spoke of the aunt’s role in raising him since early childhood

A 15-year-old boy, identified as Yusuf Gobir, has confessed to the killing of his aunt, Alhaja Aishat Gobir Akanbi, who had raised him since childhood, after allegedly growing resentful over her repeated reprimands for returning home late from school in Ilorin.

The shocking revelation emerged after the Kwara State Police Command on Thursday, March 5, paraded the teenager during a briefing on recent crime-fighting operations attended by Legit.ng correspondent on Thursday.

The Commissioner of Police, Adekimi Ojo, told Legit.ng that the boy was arrested following the discovery of the woman’s body in a pool of blood inside her residence.

According to the police chief, the deceased had adopted the teenager after the death of his biological mother and had been raising him as her own child.

“The suspect allegedly hid behind a door and attacked the victim while she was bathing using household items,” Ojo said, adding that the boy later confessed during interrogation that he attacked her because he felt resentful over the way she frequently scolded him.

Family sources who spoke to Legit.ng shortly after the police briefing, described the development as devastating and difficult to comprehend.

What led to Madam Aishat’s tragic death?

One of the late woman's close associates, Kola, said she had once lived in his house as a tenant before becoming very close to his family.

“There are moments in life when words feel completely inadequate. What began years ago as a simple landlord–tenant relationship eventually became something deeper. Madam Aishat stopped being just a tenant; she became family to us,” Kola said.

He described the deceased as a humble and peaceful woman whose death shocked everyone who knew her.

Kola explained that on January 14, the day of the incident, the victim was at home while her husband had briefly stepped out to greet friends.

“At home with her was her 15-year-old nephew, Yusuf Gobir, whom she had been raising since he was about four years old after he lost his biological mother,” he said.

According to him, the teenager initially told relatives that he had gone out to buy fuel and returned to find the woman lying motionless in the bathroom.

“He called his uncle and said Madam Aishat was lying still in the bathroom. But when the husband rushed back home, what he met was beyond imagination. She was lying lifeless in a pool of blood,” Kola said.

He added that the police were immediately alerted, and both the husband and the boy were taken into custody as part of the investigation.

“On the instruction of the police, I personally drove her body to the mortuary. It was one of the most painful things I have ever had to do,” he said.

Kola said that for weeks, the family believed the killing might have been the work of armed robbers or unknown attackers.

However, weeks later, investigators reportedly discovered that the teenager was responsible for the murder.

“After weeks of investigation, the painful truth came out that the person responsible was the same boy she raised and cared for like her own child,” he said.

He added that the boy also confessed to secretly adding Sniper insecticide to the woman’s food before the killing.

“According to what we were told, he admitted that he had been secretly putting Sniper in her food for some time because she often scolded him for coming home late from school,” Kosim said.

Family source speaks of the tragic day

Another family source, Saadalallah Abdullahi Abubakar, who served as a religious mentor to the victim’s son, also confirmed the development.

“I knew Alhaja Aishat and her family closely for more than three years. I visited their home regularly to mentor her son, Yasir. She was a kind, disciplined, and caring mother who always wanted the best for her children,” Abdullahi said.

He explained that the family had recently moved from their former residence in Olorunsogo to a new home in the Asa-Dam Ita Elepa area of Ilorin before the tragedy occurred.

“On that day, the children were in school, and the husband had stepped out briefly. Only the boy was at home with her. When the husband returned after the call, the scene he met was horrifying,” he said.

Abdullahi said the revelation that the teenager allegedly killed the woman who raised him had left the community heartbroken.

“She took him in after he lost his mother and raised him like her own child. It is painful to imagine that such kindness ended this way,” he added.

The teenager remains in police custody as the investigation continues, according to the police command.

