EUYI staged a peaceful protest at ICPC and EFCC headquarters in Abuja, demanding a swift probe of NMDPRA CEO Farouk Ahmed

The action followed a petition linked to public claims made by Dangote Group President Aliko Dangote against the regulator’s leadership

The group said continued silence from authorities risked weakening public trust and pledged to sustain lawful advocacy

A civil society organisation, Empowerment for Unemployed Youth Initiative, has taken its demand for accountability to the doorsteps of Nigeria’s anti-corruption agencies, staging a peaceful protest in Abuja over allegations involving the head of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority.

Members of the group on Wednesday, December 17, gathered at the headquarters of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), urging both agencies to begin a swift and transparent investigation into the conduct of NMDPRA Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Farouk Ahmed.

NMDPRA Chief Farouk Ahmed is in trouble after Dangote alleges he pays $5million for children school fees. Photo: FB/NMDPRA

Source: Facebook

Dangote's petition triggers street action

The protest followed a petition submitted to the ICPC on December 17, 2025, which the group said was prompted by a public claim made by President of Dangote Group Plc, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, concerning the leadership of the petroleum regulatory body.

Led by the organisation’s conveners, Comrade Danesi Momoh Prince and Igwe Ude-Umenta, the protesters carried placards with inscriptions such as “ICPC Must Act Now,” calling for timely action from authorities. They said the issue had attracted widespread public interest and required clarity.

EUYI said it was concerned that several hours after submitting the petition, there had been no official response from the affected official. The group described the silence as unsatisfactory given the seriousness of the matter and its national relevance.

Dangote has called for a probe into NMDPRA boss Farouk Ahmed. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

“In a country grappling with serious economic challenges, any allegation touching on the conduct of public officials should be handled promptly and transparently by the appropriate institutions,” the group said.

The organisation urged both the ICPC and EFCC to carry out their statutory responsibilities by reviewing the petition and taking steps in line with due process. It said its demand was not a verdict on guilt but a call for lawful investigation.

EUYI also clarified that the protest was not aimed at undermining the credibility of the anti graft agencies. Rather, it said the action was intended to encourage timely intervention that would strengthen public trust in governance and accountability.

“Nigeria continues to suffer the effects of corruption. Open and professional handling of issues involving public office holders is essential to restoring trust in public institutions,” the group stated.

While acknowledging that every public official is presumed innocent until proven otherwise, the organisation said resolving issues of public concern through investigation serves both citizens and institutions.

EUYI said it would continue peaceful advocacy and engagement with relevant authorities until the matter is addressed in accordance with the law.

As of the time of filing this report, neither the ICPC nor the NMDPRA had issued an official statement on the protest. Efforts to obtain comments from Engr. Ahmed were also unsuccessful.

Tinubu told to suspend NMDPRA boss

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that political activist Timi Frank had urged President Bola Tinubu to suspend the Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, Farouk Ahmed, and order a full investigation following corruption allegations linked to claims made by Aliko Dangote.

Frank, a former deputy national publicity secretary of the All Progressives Congress, made the call in a statement issued on Tuesday, December 16. He described the allegation as serious and said it raised questions about integrity within a sensitive regulatory institution.

Source: Legit.ng