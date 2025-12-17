NMDPRA CEO Farouk Ahmed has finally broken his silence after several allegations made by Aliko Dangote about his office

Dangote has also submitted a petition to the ICPC, alleging Ahmed spent about $7 million on his children’s education abroad without lawful income

The House of Representatives has also resolved to probe Ahmed over the allegations and petrol import licences

The Chief Executive of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Farouk Ahmed, has denied issuing any public statement explaining the source of funds used to pay his children’s foreign school fees, saying a purported response circulating online did not come from him.

In a disclaimer personally signed on Wednesday, December 17, Ahmed said he was aware of what he described as “wild and spurious allegations” against him and his family but had chosen not to engage in public exchanges, given his position as regulator of a sensitive sector.

He said:

My attention has been drawn to a statement circulating online and falsely attributed to me regarding recent allegations. I wish to state clearly that I did not issue that response.

"Although I am aware of the unfounded claims made against me and my family, and the public attention they have attracted, I have chosen not to trade words in the media, given my role as a regulator in a sensitive sector.

"I note that the matter has now been referred to a formal investigative body, which I believe will objectively examine the issues and allow me to clear my name.

Dangote accuses NMDPRA CEO

Ahmed’s reaction came after Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, escalated his accusations of corruption and economic sabotage against the NMDPRA boss by filing a formal petition with the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Punch reports.

The ICPC confirmed on Tuesday that it received a petition from Dangote, submitted through his lawyer, Chief Ogwu Onoja (SAN), alleging that Ahmed paid about $7 million in school fees for his four children at foreign institutions, allegedly without lawful income to justify such spending.

The commission’s spokesman, John Odey, said in a statement.

“The ICPC wishes to state that the petition will be duly investigated."

Dangote’s petition, addressed to the ICPC Chairman, Musa Aliyu (SAN), accused Ahmed of abusing his office, breaching the Code of Conduct for public officers, and engaging in corrupt enrichment.

The petition alleged that the fees for the children’s education in Switzerland were paid upfront over several years and claimed the funds could not have come from Ahmed’s legitimate earnings as a lifelong public servant.

To support his claims, Dangote provided the names of the children, the schools they attend, and the amounts allegedly paid, urging the anti-corruption agency to verify the details and prosecute Ahmed if found culpable.

Lawmakers seek probe

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the allegations have also drawn the attention of the National Assembly.

The House of Representatives resolved to probe the NMDPRA chief executive over the alleged payment of foreign tuition fees and the purported indiscriminate issuance of petrol importation licences despite claims of local product availability.

The resolution followed the adoption of a motion sponsored by a lawmaker, who cited the constitutional powers of the House to investigate agencies executing laws made by the National Assembly, as well as provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act 2021 that define the regulatory responsibilities of the NMDPRA.

