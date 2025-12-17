Oyo state Governor, Seyi Makinde, denied plans to defect to APC, stating clearly that he remained a member of the PDP despite rumours fueled by recent defections of opposition governors

The governor said ordinary Nigerians desired unity but were often exploited through ethnic, religious and regional sentiments for political gain

He insisted that collaboration across party lines mattered more than party switching

Oyo state Governor, Seyi Makinde, had dismissed widespread speculation suggesting that he was planning to defect from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Makinde spoke on Wednesday in Abuja during the public presentation of a book titled Headlines and Soundbites: Media Moments that Defined an Administration, written by former Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed.

Addressing the rumours directly, the governor made it clear that he had no intention of joining the APC, despite recent defections by some opposition governors.

“I am not APC, and I am not about to become APC,” Makinde said.

He stressed that political alignment should not overshadow the collective responsibility of leaders to work together for Nigeria’s progress.

The governor argued that Nigeria’s growing political divisions were being driven more by elite interests than by the desires of ordinary citizens.

Makinde says Nigerians want unity

According to him, most Nigerians preferred unity and peaceful coexistence but were often divided along ethnic, religious and regional lines by political actors pursuing personal ambitions.

According to Daily Trust, Makinde also cautioned against the winner-takes-all approach to politics, warning that it encouraged exclusion and weakened national cohesion.

He said the country needed a new elite consensus focused on governance, inclusion and solving present-day challenges.

Reflecting on his political journey, Makinde noted that electoral success depended on divine timing, recalling that both he and former President Muhammadu Buhari lost elections before eventually attaining office years later.

He added that Nigeria’s current challenges differed from those faced by the country’s early leaders and called for deliberate political and governance reforms that would promote fairness, stability and long-term development.

