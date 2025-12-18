The House of Representatives set up a seven-member committee to investigate allegations that tax laws were altered after being passed by the National Assembly

A lawmaker had on Wednesday raised concerns that the gazetted versions of the laws did not reflect what was debated and approved on the floor of the House

Speaker Abbas Tajudeen assured members that the claims would be examined to protect the integrity of the legislative process

FCT, Abuja - The House of Representatives has taken steps to address allegations that some tax laws passed by the National Assembly were altered before being assented to and gazetted.

Speaker of the House, Abbas Tajudeen, on Thursday announced the constitution of a seven-member ad hoc committee to investigate claims of discrepancies between the versions of tax bills approved by lawmakers and the copies later made public.

As reported by Daily Trust, the committee is chaired by Hon. Muktar Aliyu Betara, with members including former Deputy Speaker Ahmed Idris Wase, Sada Soli, James Abiodun Faleke, Fred Agbedi, Babajimi Benson, and Iduma Igariwey.

The development followed a point of privilege raised on the floor of the House by Hon. Abdulsammad Dasuki (PDP, Sokoto), who alleged that the gazetted tax laws did not reflect what legislators debated and passed.

The lawmaker said he compared the gazetted copies with the Votes and Proceedings of the House of Representatives as well as the harmonised versions adopted by both chambers of the National Assembly and found notable differences.

According to him, the copies obtained from the Ministry of Information were inconsistent with the versions approved by both the House and the Senate, raising serious constitutional and legislative concerns.

“I was here, I gave my vote and it was counted, and I am seeing something completely different,” Dasuki told the House.

Dasuki stressed that the issue was not about moving a motion but about drawing the attention of the House to what he described as a grave breach of legislative procedure and constitutional order.

Tax laws: Lawmaker sends message to speaker

The lawmaker urged Speaker Abbas Tajudeen to ensure that all relevant documents, including the harmonised bills, Votes and Proceedings of both chambers, and the gazetted laws currently in circulation, are brought before the Committee of the Whole for scrutiny by all members.

“Mr. Speaker, I will be pleading that all the documents should be brought before the Committee of the Whole Thank you. The whole members should see what is in the gazetted copy and see what they passed on the floor so that we can make the relevant amendment. Mister Speaker, this is the breach of the Constitution.

“This is a breach of our laws and the Constitution. This honourable House must not allow it,” Dasuki said.

Responding, Speaker Abbas said he had taken note of the Point of Privilege and assured the House that appropriate steps would be taken to address the matter.

House of Reps passes Tinubu's tax reform bill

Recall that the House of Representatives passed four tax reform bills, which were initially sent by President Tinubu in October 2024.

While lawmakers defend the reforms as necessary for economic growth, Northern leaders, the NGF, and business groups have raised concerns over potential economic burdens.

The bills will now be considered by the Senate before being signed into law, with analysts warning of the need for a balanced implementation approach.

