Northerners to pay N7.5m, Southerners N7.9m as NAHCON Reduces 2026 Hajj Fare

Abuja, Nigeria - The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has announced a significant reduction in the 2026 Hajj fare for intending pilgrims across the country.

The commission said the downward review followed a recommendation by Vice President Kashim Shettima to ease the financial burden on Nigerian Muslims preparing for next year’s pilgrimage.

According to a statement issued on Sunday, the new fare reflects a reduction of up to N792,943.83 from the previous 2025 rates, depending on each pilgrim’s departure zone.

The largest reduction was recorded for pilgrims in the Southern Zone, where the fare has been reduced by N792,943.83. The revised cost for the Southern Zone now stands at N7,991,141.76, down from N8,784,085.59,” NAHCON said.

North pays lower

NAHCON said pilgrims departing from the Northern Zone will now pay N7,696,769.76, reflecting a reduction of N760,915.83, while those in the Borno and Adamawa Zone will enjoy the lowest rate of N7,579,020.96, following a N748,104.63 cut.

The commission said the new fares are part of ongoing reforms to make the Hajj process more affordable and transparent.

The commission also announced that all intending pilgrims must complete their payments by December 5, 2025, to secure their slots for the 2026 exercise.

“This date is critical for finalizing preparations and securing slots for the 2026 exercise,” the statement added

NAHCON signs MoU with Saudi

In a related development, NAHCON Chairman and CEO, Professor Abdullahi Saleh Usman, formally signed the 2026 MoU Agreement with the Saudi Ministry of Hajj on behalf of the Nigerian government.

The MoU, which was publicized on NAHCON’s official X handle, officially cements Nigeria’s participation in the upcoming pilgrimage.

Signing the agreement ensures that Nigerian pilgrims will have allocated slots, confirmed flights, and organized logistics in line with Saudi Arabia’s requirements for the 2026 Hajj season.

