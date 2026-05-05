A young lady celebrated as she bagged a degree in nursing and became a registered nurse from the University of Ibadan

She opened up about how she wanted to study electrical engineering when she was younger and narrated why she changed her mind

Her story triggered reactions on social media, as many people took to the comments section to celebrate her on her nursing induction

A young lady, Rejoice Akinde, celebrated as she successfully graduated from the University of Ibadan.

She shared how she had always wanted to study electrical engineering, but later had a change of heart.

A University of Ibadan nursing student who wanted to study engineering bags degree. Photo: LinkedIn/Rejoice Akinde

Source: UGC

UI nursing student wanted to study engineering

On her LinkedIn page, Rejoice Akinde said she wanted to study electrical engineering because she loved fixing things herself.

However, due to her struggles in maths and physics, she shifted her interest to nursing.

Her LinkedIn post read:

“Degree bagged officially. Reintroducing; 𝐀𝐊𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐄 𝐑.𝐈 {𝐑𝐍, 𝐑𝐌, 𝐂𝐅𝐏, 𝐁.𝐍.𝐒𝐜(𝐔𝐈)} First of all, I want to say God is goood! My life is a testament of His goodness.

"Initially, I wanted to study Electrical Engineering because I was always a ‘DIY’ and ‘fix-it’ girlie. However, My plans changed pivotally in SS3 to health and medical sciences because I got so frustrated with physics and further maths. From there came the realization that I could actually study Nursing at University level. I previously only knew of Nursing as a School of Nursing course. And just like that I said yes to Nursing and got admission with my first ever Jamb.

"The ride was definitely a rollercoaster. From being excited about getting admission to waiting for more than a year at home. First it was Covid, then it was Asuu strike, then it was my school trying to finish up the last session. Finally finished first year to enter into another 8 months Asuu strike

"At some point, we had to be praying seriously against another strike. But all things work together for good because it was during the 8 months strike that I ideated and commenced groundwork planning the launch of The Sanity Initiative.

"During the strike was when I had deeper thoughts and clarification on what I actually wanted from life. I wrote a lot, prayed a lot and discovered more about my life and future.The journey was filled with a lot of lessons but I am bold and proud to say, I passed through school and school passed through me."

She also went ahead to list her achievements at the University of Ibadan, including positions she held.

A UI nursing student celebrates as she becomes a registered nurse. Photo: LinkedIn/Rejoice Akinde

Source: UGC

UI nursing graduate's post sparks reactions

Olayinka Olamide Olowookere said:

"Congratulations. We rejoice in the Lord."

Gracious Araoye said:

"Now you are rocking your stethoscope. Congratulationsss ma."

Emmanuel Dansu said:

"Congratulations, sister."

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng