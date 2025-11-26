The Nigerian Army released the 2025 Short Service shortlist and directed candidates to check the recruitment portal

Shortlisted applicants were instructed to report to the NDA Ribadu Campus in Kaduna on 1 December 2025

The Army warned that late arrival and altered documents led to automatic disqualification

FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian Army has released the list of successful candidates shortlisted for the 2025 Short Service Combatant Commission (SSCC) Course 49/2026 Selection Board, with candidates advised to check their status on the official recruitment portal.

The list, published on the Army’s recruitment website, directs all shortlisted applicants to report to the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Ribadu Campus (Old Site), Kaduna State, on 1 December 2025 for the screening exercise.

How to Check If You Are Successfully Shortlisted as Army Releases 2025 Short Service List

Army publishes shortlist and issues directives

Announcing the development, the Army said it is “pleased to inform the general public” that the names of successful applicants are now available online.

According to the statement:

“Shortlisted candidates are to report to the Nigerian Defence Academy Ribadu Campus on 1 December 2025.

"Candidates are to be in Kaduna on 30 November 2025 and must arrive at the Selection Board venue between 6 am and 11 am.”

The Army warned that anyone who arrives after the stipulated time “will be automatically disqualified.”

Required documents candidates must bring

Shortlisted candidates are expected to arrive with both original copies and at least two photocopies of their credentials.

These include academic certificates, a valid birth certificate, certificate of state of origin, BVN printout, NYSC discharge or exemption certificate, and completed online forms.

The announcement stated: “Candidates are required to produce original and photocopies of their academic and professional certificates, valid birth certificate, BVN slip, and printouts from the SSCC portal.”

Items candidates must present at the Selection Board

Candidates must also bring personal items needed for the duration of the exercise.

These include:

Writing materials

Three pairs of blue shorts and three white T-shirts

White canvas shoes and white socks

Toiletries and a bucket

Plates and drinking cups

Bedding materials

Four full-size coloured photographs in suit and four passport photos

WAEC/NECO scratch cards

Parent or guardian consent mandatory

All candidates must present a signed Letter of Consent from a parent or guardian. The consent letter must affirm that no compensation will be demanded for injuries or death during the exercise.

The Army explained:

“The Letter of Consent must be made at a recognised court of law and endorsed by a Commissioner of Oaths.”

What the Selection Exercise will involve

The screening will consist of document verification, physical fitness tests, medical examinations, academic tests, and oral interviews.

The Army warned:

“A high standard of discipline is expected from all candidates. Candidates who violate any instruction during the Selection Board will be disqualified.”

Candidates will be accommodated and fed throughout the programme but must make their own travel arrangements.

The Army emphasised:

"Personal vehicles are strictly prohibited. Visitors will not be allowed during the entire exercise."

How to check if you are shortlisted

Applicants can confirm their status by taking the following steps:

Visit the official Nigerian Army recruitment portal: https://recruitment.army.mil.ng

Click on Shortlisted Candidates.

Select Short Service Combatant Commission Course 49/2026.

Search for your name according to your state of origin.

Print the notification if shortlisted.

Army cautions candidates against document alterations

Candidates are advised that any alterations on documents will render them invalid. The Army added:

“Due to the military nature of the exercise, the Nigerian Army shall not be liable for any injuries or deaths recorded during the Selection Board.”

