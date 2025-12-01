Nigerians Rush as New Airline Begins Operation, Announces Low Airfares 60% Below Current Market Rate
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.
- UMZA Air has launched Abuja–Ilorin flights with permanently reduced fares set between N145,000 and N180,000, about 60% cheaper than current market rates
- The airline says the low pricing is a long-term strategy, not a promo, and early ticket sales have surged due to strong passenger demand
- Analysts say UMZA’s entry could break existing fare monopoly on the route and offer cheaper, more stable travel options for North Central passengers
Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.
UMZA Air has announced that it has begun commercial operations on the Abuja–Ilorin route, unveiling what it described as permanently discounted fares for travellers using the Tunde Idiagbon International Airport, Ilorin.
Anachuna Henry, the Managing Director and Accountable Manager of UMZA Aviation Services Limited said the airline had deliberately fixed its one-way ticket prices between N145,000 and N180,000 rates he claimed are “almost 60% cheaper” than what passengers currently pay.
Punch reports that Henry stressed that the pricing is not a promotional offer but a long-term strategy aimed at easing the financial burden on domestic travellers, particularly those from the North Central region who have been hit hard by rising airfares nationwide.
He said:
“These are not promotional tickets. This is our permanent fare structure. Our pricing is almost 60% lower than the current market rate for Ilorin.”
He disclosed that ticket sales, which opened on Monday, had already recorded a surge in bookings.
According to him, the early rush reflects passengers’ appetite for cheaper alternatives.
He added.
“The goodwill has been massive. People are buying because they see the difference."
How UMZA flight will operate
The maiden flight was scheduled to depart Abuja at 5 p.m. on Sunday, making Ilorin the latest destination in UMZA’s growing network, which already includes Kano, Yola, Sokoto, Kebbi, Maiduguri, and Lagos.
The airline is deploying a G-400 XR turboprop, which Henry described as one of the safest and most reliable aircraft types in civil aviation.
Henry said:
“Our Ilorin station is fully ready, staff, equipment, office, logistics, everything is in place."
He adding that the carrier had met all regulatory requirements set by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority.
Aviation analysts say UMZA’s entry into the Ilorin market could bring long-awaited relief to travellers from Kwara, Kogi, Ekiti and parts of Niger State. Many of these passengers rely on a single dominant operator that analysts say currently charges higher fares.
2 Nigerian airlines announce new job openings
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian aviation companies, United Nigeria Airlines, Izy Air Limited and Green Africa Airways Limited have announced a series of job openings across their operations.
The airline called on qualified Nigerians, including SSCE and diploma holders, to apply for various roles from kitchen to more technical and advanced positions.
The airlines involved have promised competitive salaries and a supportive environment for career development.
Don't miss out! Join Legit.ng's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Source: Legit.ng
Dave Ibemere (Senior Business Editor) Dave Ibemere is a senior business editor at Legit.ng. He is a financial journalist with over a decade of experience in print and online media. He also holds a Master's degree from the University of Lagos. He is a member of the African Academy for Open-Source Investigation (AAOSI), the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and other media think tank groups. He previously worked with The Guardian, BusinessDay, and headed the business desk at Ripples Nigeria. Email: dave.ibemere@corp.legit.ng.