UMZA Air has launched Abuja–Ilorin flights with permanently reduced fares set between N145,000 and N180,000, about 60% cheaper than current market rates

The airline says the low pricing is a long-term strategy, not a promo, and early ticket sales have surged due to strong passenger demand

Analysts say UMZA’s entry could break existing fare monopoly on the route and offer cheaper, more stable travel options for North Central passengers

UMZA Air has announced that it has begun commercial operations on the Abuja–Ilorin route, unveiling what it described as permanently discounted fares for travellers using the Tunde Idiagbon International Airport, Ilorin.

Anachuna Henry, the Managing Director and Accountable Manager of UMZA Aviation Services Limited said the airline had deliberately fixed its one-way ticket prices between N145,000 and N180,000 rates he claimed are “almost 60% cheaper” than what passengers currently pay.

Punch reports that Henry stressed that the pricing is not a promotional offer but a long-term strategy aimed at easing the financial burden on domestic travellers, particularly those from the North Central region who have been hit hard by rising airfares nationwide.

He said:

“These are not promotional tickets. This is our permanent fare structure. Our pricing is almost 60% lower than the current market rate for Ilorin.”

He disclosed that ticket sales, which opened on Monday, had already recorded a surge in bookings.

According to him, the early rush reflects passengers’ appetite for cheaper alternatives.

He added.

“The goodwill has been massive. People are buying because they see the difference."

How UMZA flight will operate

The maiden flight was scheduled to depart Abuja at 5 p.m. on Sunday, making Ilorin the latest destination in UMZA’s growing network, which already includes Kano, Yola, Sokoto, Kebbi, Maiduguri, and Lagos.

The airline is deploying a G-400 XR turboprop, which Henry described as one of the safest and most reliable aircraft types in civil aviation.

Henry said:

“Our Ilorin station is fully ready, staff, equipment, office, logistics, everything is in place."

He adding that the carrier had met all regulatory requirements set by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority.

Aviation analysts say UMZA’s entry into the Ilorin market could bring long-awaited relief to travellers from Kwara, Kogi, Ekiti and parts of Niger State. Many of these passengers rely on a single dominant operator that analysts say currently charges higher fares.

