CAF has continued to engage stakeholders ahead of the upcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, which starts on December 23

A virtual meeting was held with the technical staff members of the 24 teams that qualified for the continental showpiece

It was concluded that each nation can register a maximum of 28 players, selected from their 55-man preliminary squad

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has introduced new regulations ahead of the upcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

The continental showpiece is slated to begin on Tuesday, December 23, and will run through Sunday, January 18.

It was gathered that CAF officials held a virtual meeting with the technical staff members of the 24 teams qualified for the upcoming tournament, per Soccer Laduma.

CAF will allow each team to register up to 28 players at AFCON 2025. Photo: GABRIEL BOUYS.

Source: Getty Images

Staff of all the participating national teams were presented with their respective team's workshop, which covers almost all aspects related to the organisation and execution of the competition.

At the end of the presentation, four key regulations were decided as follows:

Each nation can register a maximum of 28 players, selected from their 55-man preliminary squad. 17 staff members allowed, including technical, administrative & medical personnel. Teams can arrive in Morocco up to 5 days before the opening ceremony to ensure smooth preparation. Clubs must release players by December 8 - mandatory under FIFA approval.

Other crucial matters discussed

It was gathered that Benin Republic head coach Gernot Rohr stated that he has already picked 28 players for the tournament.

Officials also requested to have bench viewing during matches, as is done in several major leagues, although there are no provisions for this.

CAF also assured that efforts are underway to facilitate and expedite the Fan ID process for every fan and official.

Africa Soccer reports that some delegations also expressed their desire to maintain quiet in their hotels, to prevent fans or other individuals, sometimes close to players or delegation members, from booking rooms in the same establishment and disrupting the teams' concentration.

Questions were raised regarding the accreditation of several journalists, who followed the entire procedure, without having their applications approved.

Eric Chelle drops 3 players

Meanwhile, Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has taken some drastic measures following Nigeria's unceremonious defeat at the hands of DR Congo in the 2026 FIFA World Cup play-off.

Chelle has begun his plans for the AFCON, and his first point of call was to drop three players: Tolu Arokodare, Olakunle Olusegun, and one other.

The Super Eagles will hope to win the 2025 CAF Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco. Photo: PHILL MAGAKOE.

Source: Getty Images

The former Mali coach has been ordered by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to reach the AFCON final or risk being sacked.

Osimhen doubtful for AFCON

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen is on the verge of missing the tournament, having sustained an injury during the 2026 FIFA World Cup play-off final against DR Congo on November 16.

Club doctors have issued a directive that the Nigerian international should not be allowed to play beyond the 70th minute because he is yet to fully recover from an injury sustained against Rwanda during the qualifiers.

Source: Legit.ng