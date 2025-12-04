The Shippers Association of Lagos State has warned that multiple levies, illegal checkpoints and long delays are slowing trade at the Lagos ports and pushing many shippers out of business

The Nigerian Shippers’ Council acknowledged stakeholder concerns about overlapping taxes and promised continued engagement with relevant authorities

The Customs Comptroller-General said the National Single Window platform is part of efforts to drive Nigeria’s economy toward $1 trillion by 2026

Oluwatobi Odeyinka is a business editor at Legit.ng, covering energy, the money market, tech and macroeconomic trends in Nigeria.

The Shippers Association of Lagos State (SALS) has raised concerns over multiple levies, illegal checkpoints, and other practices it described as bottlenecks affecting trade at the Lagos ports.

SALS President, Nicodemus Odolo, made the remarks on Wednesday during the 2025 Shippers’ Day celebration, which had representatives of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) and other port operators, Punch reported.

According to Odolo, multiple levies, illegal checkpoints and delays in cargo movement continue to hinder import and export activities. He said the situation discourages many Nigerians from participating in international trade.

multiple levies and delays in cargo movement hinder import and export activities. Photo: Benson Ibeabuchi, Frederic Soltan

Source: Getty Images

At the programme, themed “Challenges Between Revenue Generation and Trade Facilitation”, the shippers’ leader explained that the number of active shippers is dropping due to what he called a harsh operating environment.

Sharing his experience, Odolo noted that compliant shippers often face heavier penalties than those who circumvent procedures. He also criticised instances where police officers stop export-bound containers to check customs duty, which he described as beyond their mandate.

“My cargo can stay in the port for three months because I want to do it right. Whoever wants to do things right in Nigeria suffers,” he said.

Earlier, the Executive Secretary/CEO of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council, Dr Pius Akutah, addressed concerns about multiple taxes within the logistics chain. Speaking on the topic “Multiple Taxes and Levies”.

He said the growing number of overlapping charges increases operational costs and reduces Nigeria’s competitiveness as a regional trade hub.

Akutah also acknowledged stakeholder complaints regarding the 4% NCS tax on the Free on Board (FOB) value of imported goods.

He added that the NSC has begun discussions with relevant authorities to ensure that such policies are harmonised and aligned with national economic goals.

According to him, fiscal measures in the port environment should promote trade rather than hinder it.

Nigerian Shippers’ Council acknowledges stakeholder concerns about overlapping taxes. Photo: Frederic Soltan.

Source: Getty Images

In his presentation on the National Single Window (NSW) initiative, the Comptroller-General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, said the Federal Government’s unified trade platform is expected to support the country’s drive toward a $1 trillion economy by the first quarter of 2026.

Adeniyi, who was represented by the NCS Zonal Coordinator for Zone A, Mohammed Babandede, explained that the NSW will connect key trade and regulatory agencies to improve efficiency, reduce delays and boost government revenue.

He added that the B’Odogwu system is fully integrated with the NSW to streamline processes, eliminate duplication and align Nigeria’s trade procedures with global standards.

Facilities shut down at Lagos ports for noncompliance

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) shut down the ShellPlux and TMDK facilities located in the Ijegun-Egba area of Lagos for failing to comply with the International Ship and Port Facility Security (ISPS) Code.

The agency said the enforcement aligns with global standards as well as in regards to the importance of maritime safety and security, adding that the facilities can reopen once they meet all compliance requirements.

With two of the biggest and busiest ports located in Lagos, shutting down facilities has its impact on operations, among other challenges reported at the ports.

Source: Legit.ng