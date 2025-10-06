President Bola Tinubu has directed that the 2026 Hajj fares should be reviewed downward with immediate effect. This directive came following the continued appreciation of the Nigerian naira against the dollar, which was the major determining factor in the pilgrimage cost.

The directive of the president was conveyed through Vice President Kashim Shettima, who held a meeting with the board and management of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) at the presidential villa in Abuja on Monday, October 6.

According to The Guardian, the president asked the commission to produce new and realistic fares within 48 hours. Shettima then called for synergy between the national and state hajj commissions and governors in the review.

The vice president urged them to be proactive with an adopted revised fare structure and ensure that remittance is promptly delivered to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for a smooth operation.

Senator Ibrahim Hadeija, the deputy chief of staff to the president, who addressed journalists after the meeting, disclosed that there was a focus on finalising preparations for the 2026 Hajj, particularly about reducing the fare for the prospective pilgrims.

Hadeija explained that the government of Tinubu's economic reforms have been able to strengthen the naira, and the benefits should be reflected in the amount pilgrims will pay.

