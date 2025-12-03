CAF is set to introduce five new regulations ahead of the upcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) will introduce five new regulations ahead of the upcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

The competition kicks off on December 21 and runs through January 18 as the best teams on the continent battle for the prestigious title.

CAF is making sure all is set for the competing teams ahead of the tournament, as contingents set to arrive in Morocco.

Among the new regulations, CAF will ensure that all teams submit their final squad at least ten days before kick-off, Micky reports.

New regulations for AFCON 2025

National teams must submit their final squad at least 10 days before kickoff — failure to do so attracts a $10,000 fine. Only 18 players from each squad will be permitted to travel within cities for matches by plane, road or train. Teams moving from Rabat to Casablanca will travel on matchday morning, while those heading to other cities can move a day before. Nations expected to travel between cities during the group stage include: Zimbabwe, South Africa, Angola, Tanzania, Tunisia, Uganda, Botswana, DR Congo, Benin, Mozambique, Cameroon, Gabon, Comoros, Mali, Zambia, Sudan, Burkina Faso & Equatorial Guinea. No full training session at the match venue a day before games — teams may only visit and familiarise with the stadium between 2pm and 9pm, pending CAF approval.

Eric Chelle drops Boniface

Meanwhile, reports have it that Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has trimmed down his preliminary 54-man squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, and some big names did not make the list.

The Franco-Malian tactician announced the long-awaited list on Tuesday evening, and it is a mix of regular players, those who haven't been called up in a long time and new faces.

The preliminary list features 6 goalkeepers, 13 defenders, 12 midfielders and 23 forwards, and despite the volume, Nigerians had questions to ask.

As expected, many of the questionable names in the preliminary list were eliminated, including Victor Boniface, Kelechi Iheanacho, and Sadiq Umar, amongst others.

CAF describes the list as one that reflects the depth of talent available in the country and the challenges of building cohesion ahead of a demanding group stage.

Managers sacked before AFCON 2025

Legit.ng earlier reported that with only days left before the 2025 AFCON begins in Morocco, the buildup to Africa’s biggest football tournament has taken an unexpected turn.

No fewer than five national team head coaches, including a former Chelsea manager, have been dismissed in rapid succession, sending shockwaves across the continent. Several teams are now scrambling to reorganise under new leadership ahead of the competition that starts in three weeks.

