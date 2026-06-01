Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) has initiated a strike over the abducted teachers and pupils in Oyo state

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reportedly deployed 1,000 forest guards to enhance security following recent abductions

Amid concerns, community leaders requested military base establishment in Oyo state for improved safety

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Ogbomosho, Oyo state - The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) has directed all public primary and secondary school teachers in Oyo state to withdraw their services from Monday, June 1, 2026, until further notice.

As reported by Channels Television, the directive, issued by the union’s national leadership, is in protest against the continued captivity of abducted Ogbomosho teachers and pupils, whose rescue and safe release, according to the union, “remain uncertain.”

Public school teachers in Governor Seyi Makinde-led Oyo state embark on an indefinite strike over the continued abduction of their colleagues and pupils in Ogbomosho. Photo credit: Seyi Makinde

Source: Facebook

It argued that the prolonged detention of the victims has created fear and anxiety among teachers, discouraged parents from sending their children to school, and heightened tension across communities in the state.

In a release signed by Hassan Fatai, the NUT chairman, Oyo state wing, the association said the industrial action is “aimed at drawing the attention of government authorities to the urgent need to intensify efforts toward securing the safe release of the abductees without further delay.”

The union urged all teachers to comply fully with the directive, remain law-abiding, and stay safe in their respective homes throughout the period of the strike.

It also reaffirmed its solidarity with the abducted teachers, pupils, and their families, stressing that lawful engagements with relevant government authorities would continue until the victims regain their freedom. The abduction is believed to have been carried out by Boko Haram insurgents.

The union concluded by assuring members that it remains committed to protecting the welfare and security of teachers and learners across the country.

The NUT fumes over the abduction of students and teachers in Oyo state, demanding urgent action from Governor Seyi Makinde and the FG to secure their release. Photo credit: Seyi Makinde

Source: Facebook

Oyo abduction: Tinubu turns to forest guards

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of 1,000 forest guards and the deployment of a special rescue team following the abduction of teachers and students in Oyo state.

Presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, May 31, following the visit of a federal government delegation to Esiele and Yawota communities in Oriire local government area (LGA) of Oyo state in the wake of the abduction of pupils and teachers from Community Grammar School, Baptist Nursery and Primary School, and L.A. Primary School on Friday, May 15, 2026.

The statement read in part, according to The Punch:

“As part of immediate measures to strengthen security in the area, President Tinubu has approved the recruitment of 1,000 forest guards in Oyo State in collaboration with the state government.

“The delegation also informed community leaders and lawmakers that their request for the establishment of a military base in the area would be conveyed to the president for consideration and approval."

Read more Oyo state news:

Oyo: Makinde told to resign

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Oyo chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) criticised Governor Seyi Makinde over his remarks on the security situation in the state, calling for his resignation.

The Oyo APC described Makinde's comments at a political event as a misrepresentation of the constitutional role of state governors in addressing insecurity in Nigeria.

In a statement by Olawale Sadare, its spokesperson, the party faulted Makinde’s claim that he is constrained in tackling insecurity because security agencies are under the control of the federal government.

Source: Legit.ng