Port Harcourt, Rivers State - A 400-level student of the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT), Damain Okoligwe, has been sentenced to death for killing his girlfriend, Justina Otuene.

Legit.ng reports that Okoligwe killed the 300-level student of the Biochemistry Department on October 20, 2023. The corpse of the deceased was found in her boyfriend's apartment after four days.

The suspect, who reportedly stays in a highbrow area of Port-Harcourt, killed Nkang and mutilated her body parts.

The vigilante group apprehended the suspect while attempting to dispose of the decomposing corpse in a refuse dump.

Justice Chinwe Nsirim-Nwosu of the Rivers State High Court, Port Harcourt, held that the prosecution proved beyond a reasonable doubt.

The trial judge also held the three ingredients of the case of murder against the Okoligwe.

As reported by Vanguard, Justice Nsirim-Nwosu gave the judgment on Friday, November 28, 2025.

According to Nsirim-Nwosu, Okoligwe’s action is intentional, composed, calculated, coordinated, and evil.

The judge insisted that there was no contradiction in the evidence, hence proof that Okoligwe truly committed the crime.

Justice Nsirim-Nwosu ordered that Okoligwe should be hanged on his neck until he is confirmed dead.

The prosecution, Charles Mbaba, said the judgment would allow Justina's soul to rest in peace.

Mbaba said the judgment will also serve as a deterrent to young people who think a shortcut is a possible way for survival.

UNIPORT student remanded in prison for killing girlfriend

Recall that a Magistrate Court sitting in Port Harcourt waded into the alleged killing of a missing UNIPORT student, Justina Otuene.

The court has remanded the deceased boyfriend to prison after Otuene was found in his apartment.

Chief Magistrate, Nnenda Obiageri-Onugbum, also ordered that Okoligwe’s case file should be transferred to the Office of Public Prosecution (DPP).

