Operatives of the Edo State Police Command have arrested a final-year student of UNIPORT, Victor Ochonogor for murder

Ochonogor was arrested after stabbing his girlfriend, Success Regha, to death in Benin City, on Monday, August 28

The suspect said that his late girlfriend, whom he had been dating for 3 years came from Asaba to Benin to visit him

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Edo state, Benin-City - A final-year student of the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT), Victor Ochonogor, has been arrested by the police for allegedly stabbing his girlfriend, Success Regha, to death in Benin City, Edo state.

The 24-year-old suspect killed Sucess at 10, Osahon Street, Ogheghe Quarters, off Sapele Road, on Monday, August 28, The Punch reported.

Uniport final-year student stabs girlfriend to death Photo Credit:@DavidsOffor

Source: Twitter

The state Commissioner of Police, Muhammed Dankwara, made this known at a press conference on Tuesday, August 29.

According to Premium Times, Dankwara explained that Ochonogor’s landlord, Emmanuel Momoh, reported the case to the police.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The suspect stabbed the deceased several times in the neck and the chest with a knife.

“Police operatives immediately swung into action, arrested the suspect, recovered two knives, and rushed the victim to the hospital where her body was deposited in a morgue.

“Items recovered from the suspect were two blood-stained knives, two iPhones, one Nokia phone, one laptop, and two ATM cards.

Why I stabbed my girlfriend to death - Ochonogor

Ochonogor told newsmen that the deceased came from Asaba to Benin to visit him and that he had been dating her for three years.

He claimed that she accused him of being a kidnapper and he was angered by the accusation.

In another report, Victor said he found some fetish substances in her possession and that led to an argument that resulted in the girl stabbing him and he stabbed her back.

“I have been dating her for three years now and she accused me of being a kidnapper. I asked her why she was accusing me of being a kidnapper,”

Man kills 75-year-old wife for refusing to sleep with him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that an 84-year-old man in Edo state, Gabriel Ahuwa, has been arrested by the police for allegedly killing his 75-year-old wife for refusing to sleep with him.

The state police spokesperson, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, disclosed this while parading Ahuwa and 197 other suspects.

Gunmen invade church, kill pastor’s wife

Suspected assassins invaded the God’s Vineyard of Grace Dominion Assembly, and attacked the pastor of the church, Reverend Samuel Chinyereugo, in Benin, Edo State.

In the process, they shot and killed Mrs. Peace Chinyereugo, the wife of the pastor,

Source: Legit.ng