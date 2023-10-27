The Rivers state police command is currently handling the investigation to unravel events leading to the death of a female UNIPORT student

In a recent update, the police disclosed that Justina 'Tiffany' Otuene's boyfriend was the prime suspect in the murder case

However, the management of the University of Port Harcourt has expelled the young undergraduate student after his alleged involvement in Tiffany's death

Rivers state, Port Harcourt - The management of the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) has maintained that it would not rest until the late Justina Otuene gets justice.

Dean of Student Affairs, Chima Wokocha, made this statement when he and the Vice Chancellor, Prof Owunari Georgewill, visited the police station in Port Harcourt, where the prime suspect in the alleged murder was held.

According to Wokocha, the university was embarrassed by what had happened and was ready to support every effort to bring justice to Tiffany, BBC Pidgin reported.

“I want to assure you all that the University will not stop the process of the law and the University also is worried about its image relating to such a gruesome incident,” the Dean said.

Police speak on murder of UNIPORT student

Meanwhile, the horrifying death of 'Tiffany’ has continued to attract serious anger in the nation's polity.

The 24-year-old student of UNIPORT, Damian Okoligwe, whom the police declared as the prime suspect in Tiffany's murder, denied having a hand in his 20-year-old girlfriend’s death.

The Rivers State Commissioner of Police Polycarp Nwonyi, who gave a detailed account of how Tiffany's body was discovered, also revealed it was handling the troubling matter.

