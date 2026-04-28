A brilliant art student has gone viral online after he scored 84 in Government and 80 in Literature in his JAMB examination

The individual also shared a post that showed the scores he got in the two other subjects he wrote, as well as his total JAMB score

In the description of the video he posted online, he explained how he was able to achieve the high score, and many people praised him

An art student who wrote the JAMB exam is trending online after scoring 84 in Government and 80 in Literature, and also sharing his 2026 UTME result.

This is contained in a post he shared on his social media page, which showed the total score he got in the 2026 UTME days after he sat for the popular examination.

JAMB: student shares 2026 UTME result, scores 84 in govt and 80 in literature. Photo Source: Tiktok/moyin_adenuga3

Source: TikTok

JAMB: Art student posts 2026 UTME result

Many people who came across his post and saw his total JAMB score were impressed.

The individual, @moyin_adenuga3, added a caption to the post explaining that his efforts were not in vain.

The statement read:

"God did, all my efforts were not in vain."

In the description of the post, he mentioned two things that helped him achieve a very high score in JAMB.

JAMB: Brilliant art student scores 84 in government, 80 in literature, goes viral. Photo Source: Tiktok/moyin_adenuga3

Source: TikTok

His statement in the video description on his TikTok page read:

His statement:

"Faith + Hard work = 305. I’m overwhelmed with gratitude. God did!"

His total JAMB score, specifically what he scored in Government, got the attention of many people who took to the comments section to share their thoughts.

Reactions as man shows UTME result

delis added:

"To be sincere art students try this year alot o congratulation."

꧁Fahve noted:

"Same Subject combination 😩I wrote mine today still waiting for result."

kelvin noted

"Happy for you metor."

semi_lore🥹 said

"Congratulations. Same score different department tho."

𝒎𝒆𝒓𝒄𝒚 shared:

"Omorr God my own effort is in vain oo. God why me😭😭😪what did I do."

𝐒𝐇𝐄'𝐒 𝐀𝐁𝐈𝐎𝐋𝐀 wrote:

"A big congratulations to you 🤭🫂💕 I followed you because of this."

𝓔𝓷𝓮𝓷 stressed:

"Scholarrrrrrrrrrr ."

Manchester City 68 added:

"Congratulations."

ꨄMHIDEY noted:

"Congratulations efiko."

Meerah noted:

"Aww am so happy for you."

chi added:

"Boya big congrats bro."

DAVE wrote:

"Congrats my bro."

ANNABELLA said:

"Congratulations dear."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that an 18-year-old girl shared how her father reacted differently to her JAMB results in two years. She said that when she scored 250 the previous year, her father did not praise her, but instead told her.

The following year, she scored 297 in the 2026 UTME. Hoping for a better reaction, she rushed home to tell her parents. However, her father asked where the school fees would come from.

JAMB: Girl cries after seeing UTME result

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a young lady shared a video of her younger sister crying after seeing her 2026 UTME result.

In the video, the girl was very sad because the score came as a surprise to her. She wants to study Nursing at the university, but her results were below 200. Her elder sister said the girl started crying immediately after checking the result.

Source: Legit.ng