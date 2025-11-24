Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has taken full custody of fugitive suspect Victor Benjamin Fejemirokun, who is behind the kidnapping and alleged murder of a FRSC officer and his daughter.

Fejemirokun was handed over by the Ghana Police Service today in Accra, Ghana, following a coordinated multi-agency operation.

The Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, said the development was achieved through the INTERPOL National Central Bureau (NCB) Abuja

Hundeyin said the suspect had fled Nigeria into Ghana after committing the crime.

“The Ghana Police Service, acting on credible intelligence that the suspect was hiding within their jurisdiction, effected his arrest and immediately notified the Nigeria Police Force. Acting on this notification, Interpol NCB Abuja swiftly proceeded to Accra, where the handover was finalised.”

Hundeyin said the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, PhD., NPM, promised to arraign the suspect after the investigation would be thorough and brought to a logical conclusion.

Egbetokun also commended the Ghana Police Service for their professionalism and cooperation.

“The Nigeria Police Force assures the public that it remains committed to protecting the lives of all Nigerians and apprehending offenders regardless of distance or borders while strengthening international partnerships against transnational crimes.”

Reactions as police take custody of murder suspect

@sirCameo

He should have come voluntarily and embrace peace. Arrest could have been avoided.

@blakraz

Can he be transported to Panti in Lagos so he can be dealt with accordingly? I am asking because I want the most powerful form of torture for him and I don’t want him to be comfortable in your custody!!!!

@Saythetruthpls

Good. Pls don’t compromised this case. He should be killed straight too. All the best.

@GabrielOla64

Wahala dey. Killing an innocent soul because, she loves and trusts you. Not only that, you also killed the daughter. Kilode, o ti pa run.

@LabelleFU

What ordinary citizens don't enjoy. So happy for her family. Justice will be served.

Source: Legit.ng