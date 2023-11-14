A Magistrate Court sitting in Port Harcourt has waded into the allegedly killing of a missing UNIPORT student, Justina Otuene

Port-Harcourt, Rivers state - A 400-level student of the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT), Demian Okoligwe, has been remanded in prison for allegedly killing and harvesting some vital organs of his girlfriend, Justina Otuene.

A Magistrate Court sitting in Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital gave the order on Monday, November 13, PM News reported.

According to SaharaReporters, the Chief Magistrate, Nnenda Obiageri-Onugbum also ordered that Okoligwe’s case file should be transferred to the office of Rivers State Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for legal advice.

Okoligwe’s counsel, Orji Nweke did not raise any objection to the order to remand his client.

The case was adjourned to December 15, 2023, for further hearing, pending the DPP’s advice.

