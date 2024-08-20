Mojisola Awesu, a 21-year-old student from the Kwara State College of Health Technology, was found dead at a refuse dump in the Aleniboro area of Ilorin

Before her death, Awesu informed her roommate about feeling uneasy at the hotel where she was lodged by a private university student, Mr. Adebayo Happiness

The Kwara State Police have arrested suspects in connection with Awesu’s death

Ilorin, Kwara state - Mojisola Awesu, a 21-year-old student at the Kwara State College of Health Technology, has been found dead.

Details about her demise were that she was hired by a friend to pose as a girlfriend for a private university student at a party for a payment of N15,000.

She was, however, found dead at a refuse dump in the Aleniboro area of Ilorin, the capital of Kwara State.

As reported by The Punch, this was revealed by the Kwara Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Toun Ejire-Adeyemi, in a statement released on Tuesday, August 20.

Body of demised female student found in a refuse dump

According to the PPRO, a local resident reported on August 12, 2024, that labourers had discovered a dead body at a refuse dump in the area.

Police officers responded to the scene, where they recovered the body, later identified as Awesu, and transferred it to a morgue.

The PPRO added that on August 13, a missing person report was filed by Miss Blessing, who reported that her roommate, Mojisola Awesu, had gone missing after leaving home to attend a party allegedly organized by students from two private universities in the state.

Ejire-Adeyemi further explained:

“According to the report, Miss Mojisola received a call on August 9 from Miss Timileyin, informing her about an event organized by students of Summit University and Al-Hikmah University in Ilorin.”

“Miss Timileyin introduced Mojisola to one Mr Adebayo Happiness, a student of Summit University, who allegedly invited her to the night party under the pretence of having her act as his girlfriend for a fee of N15,000.00.

“Upon her arrival in Ilorin, Miss Mojisola informed her roommate that she felt uncomfortable in the hotel she was lodged by Adebayo Happiness and noted that there was no party at the said location.”

The police spokesperson mentioned that after Awesu had informed her roommate about the situation at the party she attended, her phone became unreachable, and all efforts to contact her failed, Nigerian Tribune reported.

She also noted that, following an investigation into the matter, several suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident and are currently under investigation.

The police said:

"Shortly after this communication, her phone was turned off, and all subsequent attempts by Miss Blessing to reach her were unsuccessful.

Police arrest suspects linked to death of female student

In response to these developments, the Kwara State Police Command has arrested suspects linked to the case.

Ejire-Adeyemi stated:

"An investigation is ongoing, and the matter has been handed over to the State Criminal Investigation Department for further thorough investigation."

