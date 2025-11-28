The Rivers State High Court has convicted UNIPORT student Damian Okoligwe for killing and dismembering his girlfriend, Justina Otuene

Justice Chinwe Nsirim Nwosu ruled that the prosecution proved the murder case beyond reasonable doubt and issued a death sentence

The victim’s family and the prosecution said the judgment delivered closure and served as a warning to young people seeking dangerous shortcuts

A Rivers State High Court in Port Harcourt has sentenced a University of Port Harcourt student, Damian Okoligwe, to death by hanging for the killing of his girlfriend, Justina Otuene.

The judgment followed a detailed review of the events of October 20, 2023, when the 400-level Petrochemical Engineering student took the life of the 300-level Biochemistry undergraduate inside his residence in Mgbuoba, Obio Akpor Local Government Area.

Justina 'Tiffany' Otuene's suspected killer has been expelled. Photo credit: BBC Pidgin

Source: Facebook

The court found that Okoligwe dismembered the victim and attempted to dispose of her remains in a wheelbarrow before he was apprehended.

Court says evidence was clear

Justice Chinwe Nsirim Nwosu ruled that the prosecution established the essential ingredients of murder beyond a reasonable doubt.

The judge described the defendant’s conduct as intentional, composed and coordinated. The court held that the evidence presented showed no contradictions and confirmed his role in the killing.

The court ordered that Okoligwe be hanged until death.

The court has ordered that the defendant be killed by hanging. Photo: Getty

Source: Twitter

Prosecution welcomes verdict

Prosecution counsel Charles Mbaba told journalists that the ruling brought closure to the family of the late Otuene.

He said it was a judgment that allowed her soul to rest and expressed hope that it would discourage young Nigerians from unlawful pursuits and dangerous shortcuts.

He said:

“Justice has been done and is seen and felt to be done in respect of Justina Otuene. Justina was the only daughter of her parents but was gruesomely murdered by Damian Okoligwe in circumstances suggestive of ritual intentions.

“Today, the court has pronounced him guilty of the murder of Justina Otuene. We hope and believe that with this judgment, the soul of Justina can now have a peaceful repose. I also believe that this judgment will serve as a deterrent to youths who believe shortcuts in life are the only means to get rich quick.”

The elder brother of the deceased, Osatawaji Otuene, said the ruling brought comfort to the family after months of grief.

UNIPORT expels suspected killer of lover

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the management of the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) has maintained that it would not rest until the late Justina Otuene gets justice.

Dean of Student Affairs, Chima Wokocha, made this statement when he and the Vice Chancellor, Prof Owunari Georgewill, visited the police station in Port Harcourt, where the prime suspect in the alleged murder was held.

According to Wokocha, the university was embarrassed by what had happened and was ready to support every effort to bring justice to Tiffany, BBC Pidgin reported.

“I want to assure you all that the University will not stop the process of the law and the University also is worried about its image relating to such a gruesome incident,” the Dean said.

