Damian Okoligwe, the comedian known for his skits, has refuted accusations of murdering his girlfriend, Otuene Justina Nkang, a 300-level student at the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT).

Okoligwe was apprehended when Nkang, who had been missing for four days, was discovered dead in his residence.

The police spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi, said the case is currently being investigated and promised that justice will be served. Photo Credit: The Nigerian Police

At the scene, Nkang's decomposed and mutilated remains were found wrapped in a transparent plastic bag.

Okoligwe was additionally charged with allegedly killing her for ritual purposes.

During police questioning, the comedian asserted his innocence, stating that he only returned home to find her dismembered body.

As reported by TheCable, he said:

“I did not kill her, I only found her dead in my apartment in the morning. I do not know who dismembered her body,”

Police react

Muyiwa Adejobi, the spokesperson for the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), disclosed on Thursday, October 26, that the case is presently under investigation, and he assured that justice will prevail.

Adejobi said:

“The CP Rivers is handling this, and he will soon speak to it. It’s certain there will be justice,” he said.

Okoligwe is recognised on social media for his skits, which sometimes involve him challenging young women to undertake bizarre and unusual tasks in exchange for cash prizes.

Justina 'Tiffany' Otuene: UNIPORT expels suspected killer of female student

Meanwhile, the Rivers state police command is currently handling the investigation to unravel events leading to the death of a female UNIPORT student.

In a recent update, the police disclosed that Justina 'Tiffany' Otuene's boyfriend is the prime suspect in the murder case.

However, the management of the University of Port Harcourt has suspended the young undergraduate student after his alleged involvement in Tiffany's death.

