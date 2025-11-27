A revered Islamic scholar and leader of the Tijjaniyya order in Nigeria, Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi , died on Wednesday, November 26

For decades, the cleric led thousands of disciples and made notable contributions to spiritual development and Islamic scholarship

Apart from Dahiru, Legit.ng highlights three other Nigerian Islamic leaders who have died in 2025

Bauchi, Bauchi state - A revered Islamic scholar, Sheikh Dahiru Usman-Bauchi, has passed away aged 98.

Legit.ng gathered that Dahiru died at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital, Bauchi state.

Nigeria loses Dahiru Bauchi, 3 others

Sheikh Dahiru studied under scholars like Sheikh Tijani Usman Zangon-Bare-bari, Shaykh Abubakar Atiku and Sheikh Abdulqadir Zaria. He received the Tijjaniyyah Tariqah (spiritual path). His father was a Tijani 'muqaddam' (leader) who was authorised on the spiritual path.

Until his death, Dahiru Bauchi was the deputy chair of the fatwa committee of the Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) in Nigeria.

Tributes poured in across Nigeria following the passing of Sheikh Dahiru, with prominent political leaders describing his death as a monumental loss to the Muslim world.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu said he received the news of the cleric's death “with profound sadness and a deep sense of loss.”

The president noted that the revered cleric was “a moral compass who dedicated his life to teaching and preaching.”

Also, Kaduna state governor, Uba Sani, said he received the news “with deep sorrow”, describing the Sheikh as “an extraordinary spiritual guide whose life reflected the highest values of Islam: knowledge, humility, peace, and unity.”

In the same vein, former senate president, Bukola Saraki, also expressed deep sadness, describing the deceased as “a colossus of Islamic scholarship and a spiritual father to millions.”

Against the backdrop of Sheikh Dahiru's demise, Legit.ng highlights three other notable Muslim preachers who died in 2025.

1) Sheikh Idris Tanshi

In April, Idris Abdul’aziz Dutsen Tanshi, the chief imam of Dutsen Tanshi Jummaat Mosque in Bauchi, died after a prolonged illness.

Sheikh Tanshi passed away in Bauchi shortly after returning from India, where he had gone for medical treatment.

Beyond his role as a preacher, Tanshi was an outspoken advocate for Islamic education and reform.

2) Sheikh Saeed Hassan Jingir

In March, Sheikh Saeed Hassan Jingir, the deputy national chairman of the Ulama Council of Jama’atu Izalatil Bid’ah Wa’Ikamatis Sunnah (JIBWIS), died.

According to the publicity secretary of JIBWIS, Ahmad Ashiru, who confirmed the death, Sheikh Jingir died at the age of 70.

The deceased, who died at his Anguwan Rimi residence in Jos after a prolonged illness, is survived by his wives and several children.

3) Sheikh Abdur Rasheed Hadiyyatullah

Sheikh Abdur Rasheed Hadiyyatullah Iwo, the president of the Supreme Council for Shariah in Nigeria and a revered Islamic scholar, died in April at the age of 81.

President Tinubu, who reacted to his demise, recalled the significant support he received from the Supreme Council for Shariah during the 2023 general elections, highlighting its 'stance for truth and justice' under the guidance of Sheikh Hadiyyatullah.

