Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi, aged 100, is one of the most prominent clerics in Bauchi state

He is the deputy chairman, Fatwa Committee (Islamic Scholars’ Committee of the Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs in Nigeria)

Clerics and disciples extol the virtues of Sheikh Dahiru who is highly deemed a respected Islamic cleric, good in Qur’anic Tafsir; The chronicle of Sheikh, are pages that contribute so much to the development of Islam

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

Famous Islamic scholar, Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi, has reached the milestone age of 100 years according to the Islamic calendar.

Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi clocks 100 years recently. Photo credit: ALFIJIR HAUSA, Aminiya

Source: Facebook

The cleric was born on the 2nd of Almuharram 1346 A.H. (equivalent to 100 years on Monday, July 8, Sheikh Bauchi’s contributions to Islamic scholarship and education have been widely celebrated.

As reported by Daily Trust, born in Nafada, initially part of Bauchi state but now under Gombe State, Sheikh Bauchi currently resides in Kofar Gombe.

"I am Fulani and I was born on June 28, 1927, which is equivalent to Wednesday 2nd Muharram, 1364 of the Islamic calendar. I schooled under my father’s tutelage or guidance as my teacher, and received or embraced the Tijjaniya Movement through him," Sheikh Bauchi told The Punch.

Facts about Sheikh Bauchi

Became Hafizul Qur-ān at age 20

According to the report, he began his Islamic education under the tutelage of his father, Alhaji Usman, becoming a Hafizul Qur-ān (memoriser of the Glorious Qur-ān) before the age of 20.

Recognised as professor of Qur-ānic memorisation

The report noted further that he furthered his studies under numerous esteemed Islamic scholars both within and outside Nigeria, with Sheikh Ibrāhīm Inyass being his most influential teacher.

His profound knowledge led to his recognition as a Professor of Qur-ānic memorisation and education, and he has been honoured as one of the world’s greatest Mufassirun (translators of the Glorious Qur-ān).

Commences Tafsīr broadcasts in 1948

Interestingly, Sheikh Bauchi commenced his Tafsīr (Qur-ānic exegesis) in Bauchi state in 1948, dedicating 76 years to translating the Holy Qur-ān. His Tafsīr broadcasts began on Bauchi Radio Corporation in 1976, and later on Radio Nigeria Kaduna in 1980. Today, numerous radio stations across northern Nigeria air his teachings.

Sheikh Bauchi's family

With a large family comprising 100 children, 406 grandchildren, and 100 great-grandchildren, Sheikh Bauchi’s legacy of Qur-ān memorisation continues.

Remarkably, 78 of his children, over 199 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren are also Hafizul Qur-ān, balancing both Islamic and Western education.

Sheikh Bauchi has performed hajj 55 times

Meanwhile, Sheikh Bauchi has performed Hajj 55 times and Umrah (lesser Hajj) 205 times. He has also provided 1,000 houses in Bauchi and Kaduna states, among other northern states, for his children and students to live in free. He has established numerous Islamic schools and farmlands.

Sheikh Bauchi is deputy chairman of NSCIA

Sheikh Bauchi is recognised for his wisdom in preaching, which has led countless individuals to embrace Islam, particularly during Ramadan.

He is the deputy chairman of the Fatwa Committee of the Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs and his influence is profound.

Clerics celebrate Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi at 100

While there was no formal celebration for his centenary, disciples and clerics offered special prayers in mosques, expressing gratitude for his life and achievements.

They praised his unblemished record of service to Islam and humanity, highlighting his role as a selfless and steadfast leader.

Mallam Ahmad Tijjani Saeed noted:

“Maulana Sheikh, as he clocks the century age in good health, leaves a rich legacy of a life lived in the service of Allah, his nation, and humanity.”

Others, including Mallam Ahmad Tijjani Kolo, Sanusi Ahmad, and Muhammad Sogiji, commended Sheikh Bauchi’s courage in speaking against tyranny, corruption, and social ills like immorality, cultism, and drug abuse.

Bauchi declares holiday to mark Islamic New Year

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state declared Monday, July 8, 2024, a work-free day to commemorate the first day of the Islamic Calendar, Al-Muharram.

The holiday was declared in recognition of the significance of the Islamic calendar and the beginning of a new year.

Mukhtar Gidado, the governor's special adviser on media affairs, disclosed this to the press on Sunday, July 7.

Source: Legit.ng