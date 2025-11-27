Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Bauchi State - Renowned Islamic scholar, Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi, passed on on Thursday, November 27, 2025.

Legit.ng reports that the deceased’s son, Sayyadi Ali Dahiru Usman Bauchi, also confirmed the news, disclosing that the scholar “has returned to his Creator.”

Religious leaders, traditional institutions, political figures, and millions of followers have paid their tributes to the influential Islamic scholar.

7 things to know about Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi

This article highlights seven interesting facts to know about the popular Islamic scholar.

As reported by Daily Trust, the following are seven things to know about Sheikh Dahiru.

Birth and background

Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi was born on June 29, 1927, in Nafada, then part of Bauchi Province, before the creation of Gombe State.

The Islamic scholar hailed from a Fulani lineage on both his paternal and maternal sides.

Early Islamic education

He had memorised the entire Qur’an at the age of 19 or 20, earning the revered status of Hafiz.

Dahiru’s Islamic education began under his father, Alhaji Usman Adam’s, tutelage.

His father was a respected Qur’an reciter and scholar.

Spiritual and scholarly lineage

He studied under other eminent scholars, including the renowned Sheikh Ibrahim Niasse of Senegal.

He was deeply rooted in the Tijaniyyah Sufi order as he followed in the footsteps of his father.

Teaching

He began delivering public Qur’anic exegesis (tafsīr) around 1948.

Dahiru taught for over 70 years, providing commentary on scripture, offering moral, spiritual, and social guidance grounded in the Qur’an.

Built schools, mosques, and Qur’anic centres

Sheikh Dahiru founded numerous Qur’anic schools (tsangaya), memorisation centres, and mosques across Northern Nigeria and beyond.

Authority in national Islamic affairs

He served as Deputy Chairman of the Fatwa Committee of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA).

The NSCIA is the highest Islamic decision-making body in the country.

Legacy of Qur’an memorization

Sheikh Dahiru was widely known for his strong Qur’anic tradition, with many of his children and grandchildren growing to become Hafiz.

This was a reflection of his dedication to embedding Islamic knowledge within the family structure.

