Bissau, Guinea-Bissau - President Umaro Sissoco Embalo of Guinea-Bissau has disclosed that he was arrested today, Wednesday, November 26, in a “coup d’état”.

As reported by The Africa Report, Embalo told Jeune Afrique that he was detained around 1 pm while he was in his office at the presidential palace.

Legit.ng recalls that the 2025 Bissau-Guinean presidential election took place on Sunday, November 23, and Embalo said he had won with 65% of the vote, by his own count.

Embalo's main challenger, Fernando Dias, also declared victory before the release of official results.

Both campaigns had claimed on Monday, November 24, that their contender exceeded the 50 percent threshold needed to win outright, eliminating the need for a run-off, Al Jazeera noted.

'Coup' erupts in Guinea-Bissau

Also arrested on Wednesday, November 26, were the armed forces’ chief of staff, General Biaguê Na Ntan; the deputy chief of staff, General Mamadou Touré; and the interior minister, Botché Candé.

According to President Embalo, no force was used against him during the deposition, which he said was led by the army chief of staff.

A video purportedly showing Bissau-Guineans running helter-skelter for safety can be seen below:

Guinea-Bissau foils pre-election coup

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Guinea-Bissau’s military said it foiled an alleged coup attempt just hours before election campaigning was due to begin.

Senior officers, including Brigadier General Daba Nawalna, were arrested in a coordinated overnight operation.

Authorities said the plot was aimed at disrupting the country’s November 2025 presidential and legislative elections.

Source: Legit.ng