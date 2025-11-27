President Tinubu has mourned the passing of Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi, who he called a moral compass and a voice of moderation and peace

Former Senate President Saraki and former Kano governor Kwankwaso have also paid their tribute

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed announced the death with deep sorrow, promising continued support for the late cleric’s educational and religious institutions

A wave of tributes has poured in on Thursday, November 27, following the passing of Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi, one of Nigeria’s most influential Islamic scholars and the leader of the Tijjaniyya Muslim Brotherhood.

Prominent political and religious figures described his death as a national loss and a moment of reflection for millions who drew inspiration from his teachings.

The cleric died at the age of 101.

President Bola Tinubu said he received the news with deep sadness. He described the scholar as a guide whose interpretation of the Qur’an and lifelong advocacy of peace shaped the moral outlook of generations.

National mourning for a spiritual leader

In a statement issued by his special adviser on information and strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the President recalled the personal encouragement he received from the cleric before the 2023 elections.

Tinubu said Sheikh Bauchi’s death created a void for the nation and the millions who looked up to him. He urged his followers to honour the scholar’s memory by strengthening their relationship with God, building peaceful communities, and remaining kind to others.

Senator Shehu Sani also paid tribute. He said the scholar embodied knowledge, spirituality, and faith.

According to him:

“Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi lived an accomplished life. He embodied knowledge, Spiritualism and faith. He was an outstanding Islamic scholar whose teachings cast light in the hearts of millions of his followers.”

Sani added that the late scholar’s impact extended beyond theology into Islamic history, philosophy, and sciences. He prayed for Allah to grant him Aljanna Firdausi.

Tributes pour from political heavyweights

Former Senate President Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki described Sheikh Bauchi as a “colossus of Islamic scholarship and a spiritual father to millions.” Saraki said the scholar’s century-long life was devoted to the Qur’an and the Sunnah.

He recalled how the cleric shaped young Nigerians through his Almajiri schools and widely followed Tafsir sessions. Saraki extended condolences to the family, the Sultan of Sokoto, the Tijjaniyyah community, and the wider Muslim Ummah.

Former Kano State governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso expressed similar sentiments. He referred to the late scholar as a guiding light whose teachings cultivated moral excellence.

Kwankwaso said, “Throughout his blessed and impactful life, Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi was a beacon of Islamic knowledge and sincere guidance.” He prayed for Allah to grant the scholar Jannatul Firdaus.

Bauchi state declares its grief

Bauchi State governor Bala Mohammed released a statement through his media aide, Mukhtar Gidado, announcing the passing of the scholar. He said the state received the news with deep sorrow.

The governor described Sheikh Bauchi as a man of humility and wisdom whose influence reached far beyond the state’s borders.

The statement read:

“It is with deep sorrow and a profound sense of loss that the Bauchi State Government announces the death of renowned and revered Islamic scholar, teacher, and spiritual leader, Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi, who returned to his Creator in the early hours of today.”

Mohammed praised the cleric’s decades of work in Islamic scholarship and community upliftment. He noted that the scholar’s schools and learning centres produced thousands of Qur’an memorizers who spread Islamic knowledge across Africa.

Governor Mohammed said the state would continue to uphold the institutions that shaped the cleric’s mission. He added that Sheikh Bauchi was a unifying presence who encouraged tolerance and understanding among people of different faiths. He prayed for Allah to grant him Aljannatul Firdaus and comfort those grieving his loss.

