Naziru Dahiru, son of prominent cleric Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi, has declared his intention to run for Governor of Bauchi state in the 2027 election

He stated that his decision to run was divinely sanctioned, claiming he received direct approval from Prophet Muhammad (SAW) after prayers for guidance

Positioning himself as a candidate for the youth, he aims to continue the socioeconomic projects of the Governor Bala Mohammed administration

A video has surfaced online showing Malam Naziru Dahiru, a son of the renowned Islamic cleric, Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi, declaring his intention to contest the Bauchi state governorship election in 2027 from a mosque in Saudi Arabia.

Sheikh Bauchi’s son declares 2027 guber bid, claiming Prophet Muhammad approved his decision. Photo credit: Naziru Tahir

Source: Facebook

In the clip, which has garnered significant attention, Dahiru claimed his decision to run was divinely sanctioned, stating he received the approval of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) to enter the political race.

He told the congregation that he was seeking God’s intervention to become the successor to the incumbent governor, Senator Bala Mohammed.

“I have made this decision after receiving approval from Prophet Muhammad,” he declared.

“I prayed for divine guidance on the issue, and I am satisfied this is the right time to make this decision to contest for the Bauchi governorship.”

Dahiru positioned his ambition as a call for youth involvement in governance, stating that it was time for a new administration that would stimulate development in the state.

He also expressed his hope to build upon the current administration's efforts, saying he aims to continue with the good work that will create socioeconomic development in Bauchi.

While offering prayers for the peace and prosperity of Bauchi state and its people, the aspirant reiterated the central claim of his declaration.

“It was Prophet Muhammad that granted me approval to contest for governor in 2027,” he restated.

This declaration has, however, sparked mixed reactions online, with many awaiting the official response from political stakeholders and religious circles within the state.

Video shows Naziru Dahiru declaring 2027 guber bid, citing prophetic guidance. Photo credit: Naziru Tahir

Source: Facebook

Bauchi governor signs 29 new LGAs bill

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Bala Mohammed signed into law a bill to create 29 additional local government areas in Bauchi state, bringing the total from 20 to 49 LGAs.

The law has been forwarded to the National Assembly via a letter addressed to the Senate’s Constitutional Review Committee, seeking the necessary federal ratification under Section 8(5) of the 1999 Constitution.

Proponents argue the expansion will enhance grassroots governance and access to services, while critics warn it may place additional financial burdens on state resources and complicate administration.

Bauchi governor appoints elder brother as Emir

Legit.ng also reported that Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state signed the law creating 13 new emirates and appointed his elder brother, Adamu Mohammed, as Emir of the newly-formed Duguri Emirate in Alkaleri LGA.

The appointment letter was formally handed over by the state’s Secretary to the Government, Aminu Hammayo, during a ceremony at the Duguri palace, where the governor urged the new Emir to support state policies for growth and stability.

The new law also established over 111 district heads across Bauchi state. The move is seen as aimed at decentralising local governance, but critics raise concerns about potential cost implications and the concentration of traditional power within the governor’s family.

Source: Legit.ng