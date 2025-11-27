Renowned Islamic scholar and one of the foremost leaders of the Tijjaniyya movement in Nigeria, Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi, has died

Reports of his passing began circulating early Thursday, November 27, and several public figures later confirmed the development

The deceased’s son, Sayyadi Ali Dahiru Usman Bauchi, also confirmed the news, disclosing that the scholar “has returned to his Creator”

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Bauchi, Bauchi state - Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi, the supreme leader of the Islamic Sufi group, Tijaniyyah, has passed away.

Daily Trust confirmed the religious leader's demise on Thursday morning, November 27.

Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi passes away. Photo credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi's death

Per The Punch, Dahiru, the leader of Tijaniyyah adherents in Nigeria, died on Wednesday, November 26. He is believed to be 98.

His son, Sayyadi Ali Dahiru Usman Bauchi, said:

“It is confirmed, Sheikh has returned to his creator. We are all from Allah, and to Him we shall all return.

“It is time for Sheikh to rest. We thank Almighty Allah. Allah has done everything to us for sparing the life of Sheikh till this time. Sheikh’s life was well spent. Alhamdulillah.

“I’m right now in Madinah, so I cannot confirm to you where the remains of Sheikh will be buried; maybe in Abuja or Bauchi.”

Profile of Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi

Sheikh Dahiru studied under scholars like Sheikh Tijani Usman Zangon-Bare-bari, Shaykh Abubakar Atiku and Sheikh Abdulqadir Zaria. He received the Tijjaniyyah Tariqah (spiritual path). His father was a Tijani 'muqaddam' (leader) who was authorised on the spiritual path.

Until his death, Dahiru Bauchi was the deputy chair of the fatwa committee of the Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) in Nigeria.

Nigerians mourn Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi

Tributes have been pouring in for the late respected cleric, especially on social media platforms.

Legit.ng captured some comments on X (formerly Twitter) below:

@sureBigbro wrote:

"A great loss to the Ummah. Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi lived a life of knowledge, guidance, and devotion to Allah. May his legacy continue to inspire unity, faith, and humility in our hearts. May Allah grant him Jannatul Firdaus and comfort all who mourn him. Ameen."

A former presidential aide to late President Muhammadu Buhari, Bashir Ahmad, in a post, said:

“It is with a heavy heart and complete submission to the will of Allah (SAW) that we receive the news of the passing of our revered leader, Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi, one of the leaders of the Tijjaniyya order in Nigeria."

Ahmad added:

“May Allah forgive his shortcomings, accept his noble deeds and grant him Jannatul Firdaus. Ameen."

Mohammed Jammal tweeted:

"Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un. The passing of Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi is a great loss. May Allah grant him mercy, forgiveness, and the highest ranks of Jannah."

Renowned Nigerian Islamic cleric, Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi, dies At 98. Photo credit: @BashirAhmaad

Source: Twitter

Read more on Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi:

Sheikh Dahiru's son declares 2027 bid

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Naziru Dahiru, son of Sheikh Dahiru, declared his intention to run for Governor of Bauchi state in the 2027 election.

Naziru stated that his decision to run was divinely sanctioned, claiming he received direct approval from Prophet Muhammad (SAW) after prayers for guidance.

Positioning himself as a candidate for the youth, he said he aims to continue the socioeconomic projects of the Governor Bala Mohammed administration.

Source: Legit.ng