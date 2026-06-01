Editor’s note: In this piece, peace and conflict researcher and policy analyst Lekan Olayiwola weighs in on the growing push to involve local actors in South-West security amid rising kidnappings and widespread insecurity. He points to why the idea resonates with many communities, yet leaves Nigerians divided over what it could mean in practice.

Recent calls by South-West regional actors offering to help flush kidnappers and insurgents from forests resonate with many anxious citizens. Their frustration taps into a wider public sentiment on why the state appears reluctant to fully engage them if local actors claim they possess intelligence, terrain familiarity, community trust, and operational capacity that could help combat kidnappers and insurgents in the forests.

Why local hunters and vigilantes remain central yet controversial in South-West security debate. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

But the reality confronting both state governments and the federal government is far more complicated than public anger often allows. Beneath the emotionally charged debate lies one of the deepest governance dilemmas confronting fragile democracies worldwide: how can a state confront decentralised violence without unintentionally decentralising legitimate force itself? Nigeria today stands between those two risks.

The security logic behind local frustration

The appeal of community-based security responses is not difficult to understand. Forests are local spaces, and criminal networks rely on local informants, movement patterns, and knowledge of vulnerable communities. Residents often detect suspicious activity before formal intelligence systems do, reinforcing the belief that decentralised threats require local response. Supporters argue that hunters know terrain, vigilantes hold granular intelligence, community networks detect strangers quickly, and local language strengthens intelligence gathering.

Trust in informal actors is also often stronger than in formal institutions. This logic is not unique to Nigeria. Governments confronting insurgencies have relied on local defence structures: tribal militias in Iraq, the Civilian Joint Task Force against Boko Haram, and rural patrols in Peru against insurgents. In each case, local knowledge became a force multiplier.

However, these cases also show risks. In Iraq, some militias contributed to later instability, enabling ISIS resurgence. In Afghanistan, anti-Taliban militias sometimes became predatory armed actors. In Peru, rural self-defence patrols (rondas campesinas) were eventually integrated into state structures, but still raised concerns around uneven accountability, localised abuses, and the challenges of regulating justice in remote areas. Even in Nigeria’s North-East, the Civilian Joint Task Force raised ongoing questions about oversight and reintegration.

Why governments remain cautious

The hesitation of governors and the federal government is not simply indifference but rooted in historically grounded fears. Modern states are built on the principle that legitimate force must remain under constitutional authority. Once offensive security roles are openly outsourced to ethnic militias or regional armed groups, several risks emerge.

First is fragmentation. Regions may develop competing security structures, gradually ethnicising national security. Second is the danger of long-term autonomy, where local defence groups evolve into entrenched power centres, as seen in Afghanistan, Colombia, and Lebanon. Third is political symbolism, where governments risk signalling weakness of formal security institutions, affecting public confidence and international credibility.

Fourth is constitutional constraint, as Nigeria’s centralised security system makes such arrangements legally and politically sensitive, even for state-backed initiatives like Amotekun. These concerns are not imaginary. However, neither are the frustrations of communities facing persistent insecurity and feeling underserved by existing security arrangements.

The trust deficit at the centre of the crisis

The deeper problem is that Nigeria increasingly faces not merely a security deficit, but a trust deficit. Communities often believe intelligence leaks occur within security structures. Some citizens fear that arrests lead nowhere, suspects are released, or local collaborators compromise operations. Local actors consequently question whether sharing sensitive intelligence through formal channels genuinely produces results.

At the same time, the state fears that some irregular actors seek not only to assist security efforts, but also to accumulate political influence, regional legitimacy, or autonomous authority. Thus, both sides partly need each other and partly distrust each other.

This creates a dangerous middle ground with informal cooperation without institutional clarity; dependence without recognition; local mobilisation without accountability; and public rhetoric without operational integration. That ambiguity cannot sustainably continue.

Lekan Olayiwola weighs community trust against state control in South-West security conversations. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Nigeria already uses hybrid security models

Nigeria already depends substantially on hybrid security arrangements. Across different regions, formal forces routinely interact with vigilante groups, hunter associations, civilian informants, local intelligence networks, and community defence structures. The real question is therefore not whether local participation should exist. It already exists.

The real policy challenge is whether Nigeria can design lawful, accountable, nationally coherent frameworks that harness local security capacity without undermining constitutional authority. This requires moving the debate away from emotional binaries. The choice is not between total central control and uncontrolled militias. There is a middle ground. And Nigeria urgently needs to build it.

What a pragmatic security framework could look like

A sustainable pathway requires dignity, restraint, and institutional maturity from all sides. While the federal and South-West state governments have already made important strides in hybrid security, further strengthening and coordination remain necessary.

First, governments have begun formalising community intelligence structures by actively engaging traditional rulers, vetted hunters, transport unions, farmers’ associations, vigilantes, and security agencies. These networks already supply valuable early warning and local intelligence. The focus now should be on standardising protocols and rapid communication channels to better support state command structures.

Second, the Western Nigeria Security Network (Amotekun) represents significant progress in regulated state-level partnerships, with enabling laws, recruitment, and deployments across the region. These should be strengthened through clearer jurisdictional limits, consistent human rights training, biometric registration, operational protocols, and improved federal-state coordination to prevent unregulated groups from emerging.

Third, joint operations involving the military, police, civil defence, Amotekun, hunters, and local trackers are already taking place in forest areas. Establishing more permanent unified joint forest security commands would enhance intelligence fusion and operational effectiveness while preserving constitutional authority.

Fourth, vetting and basic accountability measures exist, but independent oversight, prohibition of political activity, and clear demobilisation pathways must be reinforced to avoid creating permanent parallel forces. Fifth, security must remain civic, not ethnic. Criminality should not be reframed as collective ethnic suspicion, as this erodes national cohesion. Finally, ongoing rural infrastructure and youth programmes need far greater urgency, as security gains will remain temporary without addressing the economic drivers of insecurity.

A moment requiring political maturity

Nigeria’s present challenge requires restraint from all actors. Governments must resist dismissing local frustration as mere agitation; communities facing insecurity deserve to feel heard, protected, and included in decisions about their safety. At the same time, regional activists and local strongmen must recognise that modern states cannot casually devolve coercive authority without long-term consequences for constitutional order.

Both sides carry legitimate concerns and responsibilities. The path forward cannot rest on confrontation, symbolic bravado, or mutual suspicion, but on institutional innovation. Nigeria does not need the collapse of state authority, yet it cannot afford a security architecture disconnected from local realities. The forests reflect a deeper vacuum between communities and institutions.

That vacuum will either be filled through structured cooperation, accountability, and lawful reform, or through growing mistrust between citizens, local actors, and the state. The choices made now will shape not only South-West security, but the wider relationship between state authority and community legitimacy across the federation.

Lekan Olayiwola is a public-facing peace & conflict researcher/policy analyst focused on leadership, ethics, governance, and political legitimacy in fragile states.

Source: Legit.ng