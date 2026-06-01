The University of Ibadan, UI, has offered admission to a young lady, 9 years after she finished secondary school

The young lady explained in her viral post that she wrote the JAMB exam multiple times and mentioned her course

The story she shared about the University of Ibadan and the course she was given made people react to her story

The University of Ibadan (UI) has offered admission to a lady who wrote the JAMB exam more than five times and has now been given her preferred course of study.

The young lady took to her social media page to share her experience after her years of struggle to gain admission into the school finally paid off.

University of Ibadan offers lady admission 9 years after secondary school. Right Image for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Facebook/Gbemisola Rachael, Getty Images/OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT

Source: Facebook

University of Ibadan applicant opens up

In her post, she mentioned at the beginning that after 9 years, she finally secured admission into the University of Ibadan despite graduating from secondary school in 2017.

She wrote:

“I gained admission to study Nursing after 9 years of waiting!”

“Stay with me as I share this journey with you.”

In her touching post, she explained that when she finished secondary school, she had a strong desire to study Nursing at the University of Ibadan. She sat for the JAMB exam in 2017 but was not admitted. In 2019, she tried again but still did not get in.

“I finished secondary school in 2017 with a strong desire to study Nursing. I applied that same year to a Nursing School, but didn’t get in. I tried again in 2019, still got nothing.”

A year later, she wrote the JAMB exam again, but her result was not good enough. She tried again the following year and was offered Geology, but she rejected it and attempted the exam once more.

She explained:

“In 2020, I wrote JAMB, but my result wasn’t good. I cried, but I moved on. In 2021, my score improved, but I was offered Geology. I knew it wasn’t my path, so I declined it.”

“That same year, I applied to a Nursing school in Ibadan, but didn’t meet the cut-off mark. It broke me, and I almost gave up, but something in me refused to quit.”

“In 2022, I applied again to the same school and was offered Community Midwifery. It wasn’t exactly what I wanted, but I accepted it as a stepping stone, and it truly was. I graduated in 2024 and became a licensed Community Midwife.”

“Still, I knew I wanted more and I kept pushing. I wrote JAMB again in 2025, got a good score, applied to UI, but didn’t get in.”

University of Ibadan admits woman after long wait, reveals course offered. Photo Source: Facebook/Gbemisola Rachael

Source: Facebook

UI applicant secures admission to study Nursing

Eventually, in 2026, she applied to study Nursing at the institution and finally got admitted after 9 years of trying and multiple JAMB attempts.

On her Facebook page, Gbemisola Rachael wrote:

“Then this year, I applied for BSc Nursing and on March 12, I finally got my admission. After 9 years. I didn’t stop. Even when it was hard. Even when it felt impossible, I didn’t give up. I knew there was much more to it.”

She also advised individuals who might find themselves in her situation and encouraged them not to give up, just as she did not, as they would eventually achieve their goals.

She concluded:

“So here is to someone that is going through a long difficult journey. Don’t give up. Keep going. There’s a reason for your story. And you’ll definitely get there.

"God’s plans are always worth the wait.”

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng recently reported that a graduate of the University of Ibadan, UI, has recalled his post-UTME experience and shared his admission journey

The young man revealed that he scored 267 in JAMB and 79% in post-UTME before gaining admission to study English at the institution. He also explained that he chose his course based on passion and not because he failed to meet the cut-off mark for other popular courses like Law.

University of Ibadan aspirant posts JAMB result

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a young boy who wishes to study Anatomy at the University of Ibadan has taken to social media to share his JAMB score.

The aspirant revealed his subject scores and a total of 312 in his UTME examination. He also asked if his score would be enough to study Anatomy at the University of Ibadan.

Source: Legit.ng