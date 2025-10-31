Ochanya Elizabeth Ogbanje's brother has spoken out about his sister's abuse case that recently resurfaced online

In a heartbreaking video, he lamented bitterly over the incident and appealed to the Inspector General of Police to take action

According to the grieving man, if his late sister were the child of an elite or prominent person in society, justice would have been served faster

John Ameh, the elder brother of late Ochanya Elizabeth Ogbanje has spoken about the emotional pain his family has faced since her abuse case resurfaced online.

In a recent interview, he expressed his grievance over the prolonged lack of justice and urged the Inspector General of Police to intervene.

Late Ochanya's elder brother urges president and IGP to ensure justice prevailss. Photo credit: ChannelsTV, YBL/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

Ochanya's elder brother breaks silence

According to John, the system would have acted faster if his sister came from a wealthy or influential family.

In an interview with Channels TV, he described the situation as traumatising for his family.

He lamented that the renewed call for justice had reopened old wounds, though the support they had received from Nigerians also provided comfort to an extent.

John also spoke about how difficult it had been to relive the tragedy and emphasised that justice would have been faster if his sister had been the child of an elite or someone in power.

He appealed to the authorities, including the Inspector General of Police, the First Lady, and the President, to ensure those involved were found and prosecuted, no matter how long it took.

Ochanya Elizabeth Ogbanje’s story first came to national attention in 2018 after reports emerged that she had died from complications linked to prolonged abuse.

John Ameh said his family remained heartbroken by his sister's death and the long wait for justice.

Late Ochanya's elder brother appeals to the IGP to look into his late sister's case. Photo credit: ChannelsTV, YBL/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

He noted that the support from Nigerians had given them hope, even as they continued to seek justice in his sister’s case.

In his words:

"It's traumatising. I mean we've been retraumatised with the renewed call for justice in Ochanya's case. However, it's a bit soothing with the support from Nigerians across diverse backgrounds. I've been inundated with calls from many Nigerians. It's been really difficult for us as a family. It's been a challenging time for us again having to relieve the sudden circumstances that led to Ochanya's demise.

"Just think about it, if she were the daughter of a prominent person and elite, would this be happening to her? Would this be happening to us as a family? Certainly not. Certainly not. And it is unfortunate if the Inspector General of Police, including the First Lady of Nigeria and the President, if they really are in charge of this country, they must find these people and bring them to justice, no matter how long it takes."

Reactions as late Ochanya's brother breaks silence

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the video.

Royal__celina01 said:

"Couldn’t sleep last night cos of this case. I cried my eyes out. God!"

3kbodysuitbales said:

"Who is this Mr Andrew? Why has he not been brought to book since when this case started? What connections does he even have?"

Chi_derah_ reacted:

"I’ve been trying to skip this issue but i read everything about it yesterday and I’m traumatized right now."

Vibeswithmamashenkes said:

"Nobody knew the boy handle?? I hrd he's a producer,he no get social media handle."

Nky_success_channel said:

"Last night I couldn't sleep, just thinking about the trauma this little girl went through."

Phina_don said:

"Who is even this man and his son that they cannot be apprehended? Are spirit in motion? Don't they have a physical house? Isn't the man a lecturer? Why is the police finding it difficult to place an arrest?"

Ehynol reacted:

"So you people kept quiet for 7years allowing her aunt and husband to still swallow Eba and sleep peacefully. Omo the brothers and the family of ochanya really failed her."

Iamdeymelardey added:

"They said the man is a lecturer, please can we ask his female students what they are going through in his hand? cuz definitely he’ll be one of those lecturers that fail or pass students for sexx."

See the post below:

Salome's sister begs for justice

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Rhoda Ojonugwa Adaidu, the immediate elder sister of Salome Eleojo Adaidu, called on Nigerians to stand up and join the campaign seeking justice for her slain sibling.

Salome, an Abuja corps member before her tragic demise, was allegedly murdered by gospel singer Oluwatimileyin Ajayi.

Source: Legit.ng