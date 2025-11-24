The Ondo State Police Command has detained three people in connection with the recent violent attack on Fuji artiste Obesere

The chairman of Okitipupa Local Government Area in Ondo State, Andrew Ogunsakin, has provided an update on the thugs who attacked popular Fuji artist Abass "Obesere" Akande during a performance in the area.

Legit.ng previously reported that thugs attacked the singer and members of his band on Friday during a burial service in Okitipupa.

In a statement issued on Sunday and signed by his media manager, Ayonla Althentic, the 60-year-old musician urged the authorities to arrest and prosecute those involved.

He further stated that the perpetrators escaped with a bag containing his money.

However, when offering additional details, Mr Ogunsakin stated in a Facebook post on Sunday that three suspects had been apprehended.

He stated that certain items had been recovered and emphasised that any remaining suspects would be apprehended and brought to justice.

Mr Ogunsakin said:

“Upon receiving the report on the unfortunate incident involving Fuji legend, Abbas Akande Obesere, I immediately swung into action to ensure accountability and restore calm.

“I am pleased to inform the general public that three suspects connected to the disturbance have been arrested and are currently in detention, while efforts are ongoing to track down other individuals involved. Some items said to have been taken have also been successfully recovered.”

Furthermore, Mr Ogunsakin stated that he had contacted Obesere’s management to schedule a meeting with the artist and his team.

He also praised the security authorities for their quick response, professionalism, and ongoing collaboration in resolving the situation.

“Furthermore, I have taken a proactive step by contacting Obesere’s management for a scheduled meeting with him and his team. This engagement will help set the record straight and allow me to express deep concern over the incident.

“Let me reiterate that this administration will not condone lawlessness or hooliganism in any form. We remain committed to safeguarding our image and upholding the cherished values of Ikale land,” said Mr Ogunsakin.

Police uncover surprising identities of men who assaulted Obesere.

