Obesere: Police Arrest Three Suspects for Ambushing Singer in Okitipupa
- The Ondo State Police Command has detained three people in connection with the recent violent attack on Fuji artiste Obesere
- Legit.ng reported that Obesere and his crew were attacked on Friday after performing at a funeral in Okitipupa, Ondo State
- In response to the event, the chairman of Okitipupa Local Government Area, Soga Andrew Ogunsakin, denounced the violence in a statement
CHECK OUT: How to Start Earning with Copywriting in Just 7 Days – Even if You’re a Complete Beginner
The chairman of Okitipupa Local Government Area in Ondo State, Andrew Ogunsakin, has provided an update on the thugs who attacked popular Fuji artist Abass "Obesere" Akande during a performance in the area.
Legit.ng previously reported that thugs attacked the singer and members of his band on Friday during a burial service in Okitipupa.
In a statement issued on Sunday and signed by his media manager, Ayonla Althentic, the 60-year-old musician urged the authorities to arrest and prosecute those involved.
He further stated that the perpetrators escaped with a bag containing his money.
CHECK OUT: Your Opinion Matters — Tell Us How Legit.ng Can Improve and Win Access To The Copywriting Course for Free.
However, when offering additional details, Mr Ogunsakin stated in a Facebook post on Sunday that three suspects had been apprehended.
He stated that certain items had been recovered and emphasised that any remaining suspects would be apprehended and brought to justice.
Mr Ogunsakin said:
“Upon receiving the report on the unfortunate incident involving Fuji legend, Abbas Akande Obesere, I immediately swung into action to ensure accountability and restore calm.
“I am pleased to inform the general public that three suspects connected to the disturbance have been arrested and are currently in detention, while efforts are ongoing to track down other individuals involved. Some items said to have been taken have also been successfully recovered.”
Furthermore, Mr Ogunsakin stated that he had contacted Obesere’s management to schedule a meeting with the artist and his team.
He also praised the security authorities for their quick response, professionalism, and ongoing collaboration in resolving the situation.
"This is disturbing": Suspected thugs attack Obesere at burial party in Ondo, destroy music equipment
“Furthermore, I have taken a proactive step by contacting Obesere’s management for a scheduled meeting with him and his team. This engagement will help set the record straight and allow me to express deep concern over the incident.
“Let me reiterate that this administration will not condone lawlessness or hooliganism in any form. We remain committed to safeguarding our image and upholding the cherished values of Ikale land,” said Mr Ogunsakin.
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that it was a celebration galore for veteran Fuji musician Abass Akande aka Obesere, after his daughter, Susan, recently welcomed a baby boy as he became a first-time grandfather.
The celebrated singer took to his official page on Instagram to share the exciting news with his fans and followers.
According to him, he woke up to the good news of his grandson's arrival, and he has been happy ever since.
Obesere involved in motor accident
Legit.ng earlier reported that Abass Akande Obesere trended online after reports of him being involved in a ghastly car accident.
In a post shared online, the singer's 2020 Toyota SUV was seen to have incurred significant damage.
However, according to reports, Obesere came out of the accident unhurt, and he has put out a post on his social media page acknowledging he was recently in a car accident.
Source: Legit.ng
Chinasa Afigbo (Entertainment Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue a program in media and communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.