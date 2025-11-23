Umuahia, Abia State - Governor Alex Otti stated that he has initiated a strategy to secure the release of IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu from prison.

Legit.ng reports that Justice James Omotosho sentenced Kanu to life imprisonment over seven-count terrorism charges.

Governor Otti explained that the plan to secure Kanu’s freedom had been in place since the early stages of the trial.

As reported by TheCable, Governor Otti disclosed this in a statement issued on Saturday, November 22, 2025.

The Labour Party 9LP) governor said he had continued to work on the agreed strategy until the objective is achieved.

According to Otti, he previously visited Kanu in detention and conveyed to him progress on high-level engagements with “the highest authorities” in the country as part of an agreed political roadmap.

“While Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is free to appeal his conviction, I’m happy to inform you that I have activated and will continue to work on the already agreed strategy until his freedom is secured,”

“The poor management of the IPOB issue at the incubation stage created the problem we have today, hence we cannot allow it to linger and create a bigger monstrous situation for us.”

He warned politicians against exploiting Kanu’s current situation, as such actions could undermine ongoing efforts.

Governor Otti urged residents of Abia State and the South-East to remain calm.

The Abia State governor called on the people to avoid statements that could jeopardise diplomatic engagements underway.

“May I caution politicians who have positioned themselves to play petty and dirty politics with the travails of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu to jettison the idea, and rather work with us to secure his freedom?”

Nnamdi Kanu: Buhari's Ex-aide drags Peter Obi

Bashir Ahmad, a former aide to the late President Muhammadu Buhari, condemned the criticism of Peter Obi over his criticism of the constitutional court judgment sentencing Nnamdi Kanu.

Obi described the ruling as "unfortunate", saying that the arrest, detention and conviction of Kanu were a failure of leadership in the country.

He added that the government did not understand the issue at hand. Speaking on Obi's criticism of the constitutional court verdict, Ahmad told the former presidential candidate that Nnamdi Kanu was not who Obi was trying to portray him to be. Adding that he was pronounced and convicted by the court.

Nnamdi Kanu: Presidency fires at Peter Obi

Legit.ng earlier reported that the presidency knocked Peter Obi over his condemnation of the judgment handed down to Kanu.

Speaking on Obi's criticism of the constitutional court, Olusegun Dada, a special assistant to President Bola Tinubu on social media, described Obi's claim as "a calculated attempt to politicise a national security issue."

The presidential aide accused the former governor of turning the conviction of Kanu into another political posturing. He recalled that Obi has not "openly condemned the killings, beheadings, arson, kidnappings, and terror carried out by IPOB and ESN."

Source: Legit.ng