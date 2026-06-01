A Nigerian lady living with sickle cell disorder listed nine unprofessional comments directed at her by medical professionals

The patient explained that she has managed the genetic health condition throughout her life

Social media users expressed concern after listening to her experience with hospital workers

A Nigerian lady living with sickle cell disorder has gone viral after sharing nine unusual and controversial comments she claimed doctors made to her over the years.

The lady, identified on TikTok as Wanda (@moviebywanda), recounted several encounters with medical professionals that left her surprised, frustrated, and sometimes amused.

A Nigerian lady with sickle cell shares things doctors have told her. Photo credit: @moviebywanda/TikTok

Source: TikTok

In a video posted on TikTok, Wanda listed the comments one after another, saying she had experienced them firsthand while seeking treatment for her condition.

The video has since generated reactions online, with many social media users expressing disbelief at some of the remarks she attributed to doctors.

Lady with sickle cell list doctors' conversations

According to Wanda, these are some of the unusual things medical professionals have said to her over the years:

She was told to hurry up and have children because of her sickle cell condition. A doctor asked how her boyfriend coped since sexual intimacy was allegedly one of her health triggers. She was questioned about carrying a water bottle around, with a doctor suggesting she might be doing it for show. A doctor advised her to join a gym to build tolerance for pain. When she requested stronger pain medication to reduce frequent hospital visits, a doctor reportedly replied, "It is not food now." A consultant argued with her mother, insisting it was impossible for her sickle cell condition to have been diagnosed before the age of one. While she was experiencing severe pain, a doctor told her about another sickle cell patient who had not been sick for 16 years. A doctor suggested she might not know her own stable PCV level despite living with the condition her entire life. She was told she was fortunate to be a woman because men with sickle cell supposedly have a harder time.

Reactions as lady with sickle cell speaks

Legit.ng compiled reactions from TikTok users who watched the video. Some of the comments are below:

@Shade Anita Davies said:

"I didn’t know my stable pcv until last year and I'm years."

@GlowGirly said:

"So sorry dear. Number 9 sounded nasty but I think it’s because of the ischemic priapism they can have."

@Queen said:

"You are beautiful,Like you literally one of the finest warrior have seen on this app, tbh.☺️"

Watch the TikTok video below:

Lady shares story of having sickle cell

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady has shared her experience of living with sickle cell disease while celebrating her graduation milestone.

Source: Legit.ng