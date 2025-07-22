Tension flared at the National Assembly as security blocked Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan from entering, despite a court ruling reinstating her

The lawmaker’s convoy, including rights activist Aisha Yesufu, was denied access, sparking outrage

Senator Natasha’s team condemned the action, calling it a violation of democratic norms, as the Senate remains silent on enforcing the court order

FCT, Abuja - Tension erupted at the National Assembly complex in Abuja on Tuesday, July 22, after security operatives barred Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan from entering the premises.

This development is coming despite a court ruling ordering her reinstatement.

Despite a court ruling in her favour, Senator Natasha Akpoti is denied access to the National Assembly by heavy security. Photo credit: @NatashaAkpoti/@Sen_Akpabio

Senator Natasha, who represents Kogi Central Senatorial District, was suspended by the Senate for six months.

Following a court judgment that nullified the suspension, she had vowed to resume legislative duties.

Justice Binta Nyako of the court, in a judgment on Friday, July 4, said that the six-month suspension that the Senate slammed on the Kogi lawmaker was "excessive".

The court also faulted the Senate Standing Rules' Chapter 8 and Section 14 of the Legislative Houses, Powers and Privileges Act, stating that the two provisions were overreaching. The two legislative guidelines did not specify the maximum period of time that a sitting lawmaker can be suspended from office.

Legit.ng gathered that the lawmaker’s convoy arrived at the National Assembly gate in the morning but was met with a heavy security presence.

Her black vehicle, alongside a car ahead of her carrying well-known rights activist Aisha Yesufu, was halted by security personnel who refused to grant them passage.

The incident attracted a crowd of onlookers and supporters who began questioning the legality of denying a senator access to the chamber after a valid court decision.

Senator Natasha yet to be officially readmitted

The reinstatement of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan is still pending official confirmation from the Nigerian Senate. Photo credit: @NGRSenate

It remains unclear whether the Senate leadership has formally communicated the court’s directive to its security apparatus.

There has been no official response from the office of the Senate President as of the time of filing this report.

Senator Natasha’s media team insisted she will continue to press for her reinstatement, both legally and politically, and has condemned what it calls “a blatant violation of democratic order.”

The standoff underscores rising tensions between legislative authority and judicial oversight, raising questions about the enforcement of court rulings within Nigeria’s political institutions.

Why we can't reinstate Natasha now, Senate speaks

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Senate on Sunday, July 13, said that it cannot reinstate Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, senator representing Kogi Central, until it considers the contents of the certified true copy (CTC) of a recent court verdict.

The Senate said it needed to see the CTC of the federal high court's ruling in the case involving Senator Natasha and the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

